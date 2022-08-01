Add Drake to the list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the Toronto rapper revealed on his Instagram story that he contracted the coronavirus and will be postponing the Young Money Reunion show with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj that was scheduled for Monday night.

On his Instagram story, he wrote, “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible.”

He continued, “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

The reunion show was supposed to close out the October World Weekend, which included performances from Chirs Brown, Lil Baby and other “Canadian North Stars.”

He has not yet announced new dates for the reunion show, but they’ll be sure to sell out immediately considering there was a time when Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj were the three most popular acts in rap.

The “Jimmy Cooks” rapper was previously signed to the Young Money/Cash Money (YMCMB) label, but after completing his contractual obligations he signed a gigantic $400 million deal with Universal group which will include recordings, publishing, merchandise and visual media projects.

If Drizzy knows how to do one thing, it’s chasing a bag.

Earlier this year, the 6 God released his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind which was met with some mixed reviews since it was entirely a dance album. A turn from the R&B and rap fans were used to hearing. Despite that, the album still hit No.1 on the Billboard 200.