Please tell your lovers and friends, that the music festival with everybody and their momma set to perform is apparently back on again!



Yup, you read that right! As previously reported on The Root, the Lovers & Friends festival—which boasts an insanely stacked musical lineup has announced a new date.

After being postponed and subsequently canceled due to this little, teeny, weeny, things called a pandemic, the Las Vegas festival will now be bringing the throwback vibes next year on May 14, 2022.

According to a tweet sent out by the official Lovers & Friends Twitter page, presale tickets went on sale early Monday afternoon, with ticket prices starting as low as $175. In comparison to last year’s lineup, every artists seems to still be expected to show up and perform (yes, even Lauryn Hill.) But time will only tell if that will still be the case as the date gets closer due to the ceaseless nature of the pandemic and the high chances of infections present at potential superspreader events like music festivals (looking at you Rolling Loud Miami and Lollapalooza.)

However, per the festival’s official website, there will be safety protocols in place:

The safety of fans, artists and staff remains our top priority. Lovers & Friends Fest organizers are in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will follow all current recommendations and guidelines in place at the time of the festival. As the weekend approaches, Lovers & Friends Fest patrons will receive regular updates with important information regarding safety protocols, policies and procedures before entering Las Vegas Festival Grounds, which will also be shared at www.loversandfriendsfest.com, on social media and via the Lovers & Friends Fest email list.

Additionally, the Lover & Friends Festival also promises that advanced safety measures for the artists, employees, and festival goers will be put in place to “help keep everyone healthy.”



