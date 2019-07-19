Screenshot: Fox Nation (YouTube)

Diamond and Silk live to say stupid things.

As the GOP’s sock puppets of choice and ardent proponents of all things loud and wrong, Shuck and Jive aren’t always there when you call, but they’re always on time to deliver their unique brand of high-decibel absurdity with a side of contrived blather.



In their latest foray into foolishness and fuckery, the one-time Black Lives Matter enthusiasts came for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who sent white people the House into chaos after branding Donald Trump’s blatantly racist-ass comments as—wait for it—racist-ass comments.



Feel free to read them yourself:

On Sunday, The Root’s Senior Editor Stephen A. Crockett Jr. explained exactly what it was that our fear monger-in-chief had hoped to accomplish with his latest tirade:



The president’s tweets appear to be aimed at the four Democratic congresswomen — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)—who’ve been beefing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Trump’s tweet was sent to rile up his base by playing into their racist beliefs about people of color. The funny thing is that Omar is the only one out of the four born outside the U.S. She was born in Somalia and moved to America in 1992 after fleeing her homeland to escape war. She became an American citizen as a teen.

Which brings us to Pelosi addressing Trump’s Twitter fingers herself on Tuesday.



“Every single member of this institution should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets,” Pelosi said during a speech on the House floor. “To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people.”



As to be expected, plenty of whitesplaining and cowardice ensued, with Shuck and Jive waiting until Wednesday to offer their trademark tone-deaf insight. On their Twitter account, more commonly known as The Place Where Brain Cells Go to Die, they volunteered the following:

“Nancy Pelosi said the WORDS that the President used were racist,” they tweeted. “But those same words are in the Dictionary. Does that mean that the Dictionary is now racist? Should all Dictionaries be banned since Democrats are offended by words?”



Contrary to how they chose to portray themselves on television and elsewhere, biological sisters Lynette Hardaway (Diamond) and Rochelle Richardson (Silk) aren’t stupid. They only embrace the part when it’s convenient—or lucrative—to do so.



More importantly, if they can call out Rep. Steve Cohen for being “racially insensitive” or, as previously noted, extol the virtues of Black Lives Matter prior to their heel turn, they know good and damn well what they’re doing. That and a dictionary is a collection of words, not the ideologies or harmful beliefs that birth them.



Let us hope and pray this lackluster minstrel show concludes soon.

