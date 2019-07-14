Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

If the migrant concentration camps weren’t enough to show you exactly where the president of people who support migrant concentration camps stands, his comments about the fabulous freshmen women of Congress should remove all doubt.



During one of his now infamous stream-of-consciousness tweets, the president implied that the women should all “go back” and fix their countries governments, adding that they “can’t leave fast enough.”

“So interesting to see ​‘Progressive​’​ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly​ ​and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run​,” the president wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday, the New York Post reports.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how​ it is done​,” he continued. “​These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!​”

The president tweets appear to be aimed at the four Democratic congresswomen — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)—who’ve been beefing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

Trump’s tweet was sent to rile up his base by playing into their racist beliefs about people of color. The funny thing is that Omar is the only one out of the four born outside the U.S. She was born in Somalia and moved to America in 1992 after fleeing her homeland to escape war. She became an American citizen as a teen.

Not that it matters but Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx, Tlaib was born in Detroit and Pressley was born in Cincinnati, the Post reports.



The beef between Pelosi and the fab four started after Pelosi did an interview with the New York Times​ and bashed the freshman Congresswomen for their Twitter presence and overall amazingness.

Basically, Pelosi was hating. She was annoyed that the four women who are out here living their best lives didn’t back a $4.6 billion emergency spending bill for the border that Pelosi backed. Apparently, Pelosi takes issue with independent thought even if it’s from the home team.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” ​Pelosi in the interview published last Sunday​. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

Pelosi reportedly told the fab four to tone down their shine and stop hating on slow-ass, non-changing, “we don’t want to impeach him right now,” straight bullshitting moderates.

To which the women collectively replied, “Nah, son.”

Also if Pelosi is confused about which side she’s on, she can just look behind her to see who’s backing her position: President Trump.

“I think Cortez is being very disrespectful to somebody that’s been there a long time,” ​Trump told reporters outside the White House last Friday, the Daily News reports.

I think Pelosi may want to pick her step and get in-line because these women are not here to be played with.

This reminds me of the way that Megan thee Stallion...

Angela Helm, The Root’s Contributing Editor: Stop. You Can’t bring Megan thee Stallion into every story.

Me: Fine.

It’s going to be a hot girl summer in Congress.