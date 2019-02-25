Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

I believe that that there is someone on President KKKlansmen staff whose job it is to bring him clips of news in which people mention or even vaguely mention his name. Because I don’t believe that there are enough hours in the day, even for a president who spends most of his time ordering KFC from Uber Eats, playing virtual golf and prank calling world leaders to know everything that anyone has said about him so that he can clap back on Twitter.



I also believe that this person, this fuckboy of sorts, this bringer of beef, is Jared Kushner.

Anyway, the president of people who only pack shorts on trips to Alaska, reached deep into his bag to call Spike Lee’s Oscar speech a “racist hit” and it almost feels laughable at this point.

During Lee’s first competitive Academy Award win for Best Adapted Screenplay, for his film BlacKkKlansman, despite making films since he was a baby, Lee took to the stage to celebrate.

From The Guardian:

In his acceptance speech, which he read from a sheet of notes, Lee referred to February being Black History Month and discussed slavery and its legacy, particularly within his own family. His great-grandmother, he said, was a slave. Lee said: “Before the world tonight I give praise to our ancestors who built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of its native people. If we all connect with our ancestors we will have love, wisdom and regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment. “The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilise, let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.” He concluded by referring to one of his most famous films: “Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there.”

Advertisement

After the award ceremony, Lee noted the August 2017 white nationalist rally in which a Heather Heyer, 32, was killed after a driver drove through a crowd of protesters. The same rally in which Trump infamously noted that there were “very fine people on both sides,” (footage of the speech was included in Lee’s film.)

“That car drove down that one street in Virginia,” Lee said after his monumental win, “and the president of the United States did not reject, refute [or] did not denounce the Klan, ‘alt-right’ and neo-Nazis. This film, whether we won best picture or not, this film will stand the test of time being on the right side of history.”



Around dawn Monday, the president rose from his sleeping coffin, punched a baby whale in the face, drank oxen blood from his Mickey Mouse chalice, and had Jared Kushner rub Neosporin into his Vladimir Putin tramp stamp. He then took to Twitter to write: “Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes or better yet not have to use notes at all when doing his racist hit on your president.”

Advertisement

Then the president continued his lie that started around the time of slavery in which a white man claims that he’s the best thing that every happened to black people. The lie is now referred to as The Green Book.

Trump claimed that he had “done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts, etc) than almost any other Pres[ident]!”

Advertisement

Also from The Guardian:

Trump regularly claims to have done great things for African Americans, among whom unemployment has indeed hit historic lows – while fluctuating month to month. But such claims ignore stark economic disparities affecting African Americans and the economic record of the Obama administration. In December, Trump signed into law sentencing reform backed by both parties. Most advocates suggest there is much more to do, including reforming the treatment of the current prison population.

Advertisement

What’s more upsetting than Trump claiming Lee took a racist shot at him was Trump’s put down of Lee carrying notes to read during his acceptance when The Root staff writer Michael Harriot has laid out a concrete argument that Trump is illiterate at best and reading several grades below grade level at worst.