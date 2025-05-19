Diddy Protégé Dawn Richard Takes The Stand in His Trial, and What She Said Will Terrify You

The next bombshell witness to testify against Sean “Diddy” Combs was his former music protégé, Dawn Richard. She previously stated in a lawsuit that she witnessed the rapper physically abuse his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. However, the details she gave the jury will truly stun you.

Witnessing Cassie’s Abuse

Richard took the stand briefly Friday afternoon testifying that she witnessed Combs attack Ventura back in 2009. Combs came into the kitchen where they sat and tried to hit Ventura with a skillet, Richard said. Combs then dragged Ventura upstairs by her hair which was followed by yelling and sounds of glass breaking, Richard testified.

“He came downstairs screaming, belligerent, asking where his food was, and proceeded to hit her over the head, kicked her and beat her to the ground in front of us,” she testified. “He proceeded to come over to her and took the skillet with the eggs in it and tried to hit her over the head with it, and she fell to the ground.”

Richard said that on another occasion, she saw Ventura get punched in the stomach by Combs at a restaurant while several record label members were present. After Richard was caught trying to tell Ventura to leave Combs, she said the rapper told her to stop or they would “pay for it.” From that point, Richard decided to no longer interfere for her own safety.

Richard continued her testimony Monday, saying that over the course of her time working with Combs, she saw him punch, choke and drag Ventura as well as strike her in the stomach. She said the violence was prompted at random but that she saw it “frequently.” The singer then testified that she, along with the rapper’s staff, would see Ventura with bruises on her face, arms and legs. However, the staff wouldn’t “react or do anything,” she said.

One time when Combs allegedly gave Ventura a black eye, Richard said herself and another colleague wore sunglasses in public with her to show solidarity.

Fear of Diddy

Richard said she hadn’t reported the incident to the police because “scared to do anything in fear of what that might mean” for her. On the other hand, Combs attempted to clean things up by telling Richard what she saw was what passionate lovers do and also said it would be in her “best interest” not to say anything.

She also told prosecutors in an interview that Combs told her “people go missing” or could die after witnessing a fight between him and Ventura. Though, the defense stated that her comment wasn’t written in her interview notes with prosecutors.

Richard also said she heard Combs make some controlling remarks regarding Ventura’s music career.

“’I own you…when I’m ready for you, you’ll do,’” Richard said, quoting Combs. “And it was always wait, wait, wait for her. She had to wait her turn.”

Richard said she saw Combs take a variety of drugs that he would pull from a Louis Vuitton toiletry bag. A special federal agent previously testified that they found a bottle of clonazepam with the name “Frank Black” on it inside a small Louis Vuitton bag found the day he was arrested. Ventura testified last week that “Frank Black” was an alias used to book rooms for “freak-offs.”

About Dawn’s Beef with Diddy

Richard filed a lawsuit against Combs last year accusing him of assault, groping and imprisonment. The suit accuses Combs of beginning his alleged tirade when she began filming “Making the Band.” The suit accuses Combs of using demeaning insults toward female participants. While working on music, the suit claims Combs forced Richard to rehearse for hours with no sleep and sexually assault her. Richard also claimed she witnessed Combs physically abuse singer Cassie while high on drugs.

Her lawsuit is only one out of many Combs is facing when his trial concludes. He’s facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit.

The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure. Ventura’s suit says she was ordered to hire the workers herself. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance. The two settled the day after the suit was filed.