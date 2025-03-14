Why O.J. Simpson is Behind the One Thing Kim Kardashian Wants to Buy...But Can't

Although Kim Kardashian has all the money in the world to buy almost anything she wants, the reality TV star can’t even get her hands on her father’s bible nearly 30 years after it was given away. The person standing in her way is the executor for the late O.J. Simpson.

On Thursday, it was reported by TMZ that Kardashian reached out to Malcolm LaVergne, the executor for the Simpson estate, last month in an attempt to buy the bible Robert Kardashian Sr. gifted to the former NFL running back. It was given to O.J. the day after he was arrested and charged in the 1994 murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Robert later acted as one of O.J.’s several defense attorneys in his infamous murder trial.

Why is the bible up for auction?

This bible and other items that belonged to O.J. are up for auction in an attempt to pay off his dead client’s debts related to the payment he owes to the families of Goldman and Brown Simpson in a civil lawsuit.

In August, LaVergne shared that he was trying to get more than $269,000 from a Las Vegas home Simpson bought with the help of his son, Justin Ryan Simpson.

In December, in a weird attempt to pay off the debt, LaVergne also announced that he would be auctioning off Simpson’s pornography magazine collection from his days in a Nevada State prison.

This bible is just another item the NFL Hall of Famer owned that may hold some value.

A personal note from Robert in the Bible reads, “O.J., this book will help. God loves you, and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child, and he will use you again. I love you, and God loves you.”

Despite Kim’s connection to the book, LaVergne has no desire to sell it to her. The letter from Kim’s attorney reads:

“I am writing on behalf of my client to offer to purchase the bible bearing the name “ROBERT G. KARDASHIAN” that also included a handwritten note from Mr. Kardashian referenced in your email dated February 27, 2025.” “Given that this item holds sentimental value to my client, she is willing to offer $15,000.00 USD to purchase the bible.”

Lavergne told PEOPLE that he would be crazy to sell the bible for $15,000 because it would cost him another $15,000 in attorney’s fees to get the correct paperwork to sell it outside of the auction. Furthermore, he does not want to risk a lawsuit from Goldin Auctions, the auction house that is selling several of O.J.’s items.

Instead, Lavergne suggested that Kim participate in the auction like everyone else.