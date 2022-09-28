Much of the Georgia Senate race news cycle has justifiably focused on the many puzzling things Republican candidate Herschel Walker has said on the way to the midterm elections. As the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports, Walker had included a woman as a county captain who was arrested in March for participating in the Jan. 6th Capitol riot on an August press release . Mandy Robinson-Hand is also listed as chairwoman for Taylor County GOP. The AJC noted the webpage which had the county captains listed was deactivated late Monday.

AJC goes on to state that Robinson-Hand and her husband Charles Hand III were both arrested by the FBI because they “received tips about their attendance that were backed up by surveillance footage, documentary film clips and location data from their mobile phones.” Currently, the Hands face four misdemeanor charges and are scheduled for a conference in federal court in Washington DC next month.

Another interesting person listed as a captain was Kay Godwin from Pierce County. Godwin and 14 other Republicans are under investigation by Fulton County DA Fani Wills for their alleged role in overturning the 2020 Presidental result in favor of former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Even though there’s an overwhelming amount of evidence showing the facts, Walker has not said he believes President Joe Biden won fair and square. Instead, Walker has tried to toe the line in saying there were problems with the vote, but not outright saying he thought the election was stolen.

From Newsweek:

“But in that instance right there, I said, ‘Guys, there’s people that they’re unhappy with the election. Do you know what happened? I think something happened. I don’t know what it was—but something happened because people are angry,” Walker said.

G/O Media may get a commission Tabletop & Board Games to Play This Fall Sit down and play

With the summer over, it’s time to buckle down a prepare for our hibernation in our apartments and houses. With the colder weather on its way, outdoor fun becomes rather limiting, but that makes it a great time to break out a new board game with all your pals. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

What does Walker think happened? We may never know. Or, given his track record, he might slip up and say it. However, these appointments might be a sneaky way to show how he actually feels about the 2020 election.