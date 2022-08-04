Just when you thought you couldn’t get enough of Beyoncé’s hit single “Break My Soul” off her recently-released Renaissance album, the “Cuff It” singer has released four new versions for us to groove to.



According to Billboard, on Wednesday, Queen Bey blessed us with a four-track EP complete with different renditions of “Break My Soul” by Black-Eyed Peas’ will.i.am, popular Black trans DJ Honey Dijon, Grammy-nominated house DJ Terry Hunter, and DJ Nita Aviance.

Each iteration brings something entirely different to the catchy tune while still maintaining it’s vibrancy and elevates the song from a 10 to 20. (I didn’t think it was possible, seeing as how it’s Beyoncé but these remixes are IT.)

DJ Honey, who also collaborated with Bey on the songs “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar,” recently took to social media to express her gratitude and excitement over working with her, captioning in an Instagram post:

“Thank you @beyonce for this incredible moment. Meeting and working with you on Renaissance has been life changing. Your elegance, beauty, talent, work ethic, and vision is truly inspirational. To share my Chicago house music roots and black queer and trans culture with you and the world is profound and emotional. I am honored, humbled, delirious with joy, and proud.”

Added DJ Nita in a separate post about the new EP, “To say I am gagged and honored doesn’t even begin to express; and doubly so to play my role on a project which features my big sisters and heroes @kevinavianceofficial & @honeydijon. Anyone comin @beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH who they got involved. This one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers; see u at the club”

Renaissance is available to stream everywhere now.