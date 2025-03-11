DDG Claims Halle Bailey Won't Let Him See His Son in New Diss Track, Sparks Harsh Internet Reactions

It’s never a good sign when a former couple can’t get along after they split, but it’s especially disheartening to see when that couple shares a child together. And that’s exactly the case when it comes to Halle Bailey, DDG and their one-year-old son Halo.

Though they split back in October 2024, things have remained on the rocks when it comes to their coparenting situation. But now, it looks like things have escalated thanks to DDG’s recently released diss track and recently-deleted posts on social media blasting Bailey for allegedly not allowing him to see their child.

As captured by TMZ, DDG took to X/Twitter to vent his frustrations with “The Little Mermaid” star, writing in the post: “been fighting to see my son for months now… shoutout to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this sh*t sucks.”

Though he eventually took that post down, he further echoed his sentiments by hopping on YouTube to go into more details about the unfair situation in a nearly 12-minute-long video. Describing how he doesn’t like not being able to see his son whenever he wants, DDG went on to say that he doesn’t get to get his song for longer than 48 hours and that he ultimately just wants to be a consistent presence in his sons life. However, he also made it clear that while the situation is less than ideal, he doesn’t want to get the legal system involved and hoped that putting public pressure on Bailey via the internet would be enough to get her to bend a little.

The video also comes after DDG alleged that he was “kicked out” when he tried to visit his child a week prior.

She Won’t Let Me See My Son..

“I don’t like putting y’all in my business, but I don’t know what else to do. But I know the internet moves people. I just want to see my son, that’s it. I love being a dad and I want to be a dad, plain and simple. I think I’m the first nigga to ever be canceled for wanting to be a dad,” he said in part.

He continued:

“Like, I don’t care if this makes me look childish, if I look like I’m on the internet crazy, whatever. I don’t care, bro. I don’t care what nobody thinks. I literally just want to be in my son’s life.

And as if his vlog wasn’t enough, DDG decided to then double down on his feelings by dropping yet another diss track aimed at Bailey (the first one came amid the star’s press run for “The Little Mermaid” back in 2023). Titled “Don’t Take My Son,” the song contained a sliver of the same complaints and a few surprising lines—chief among them being that Bailey was trying to make him pay in order to see his son.

“Tryna make me pay to see my son, that’s gonna make me hot/It’s not about the money, it’s more about the principle, you know I’m rich,” the lyrics read in part.

Naturally, as the drama continued to unfold, folks hopped on social media to add their two cents with many siding with Bailey and chiding DDG’s antics.

“DDG thght he’d always have access to Halle bc of Halo and her boundaries are showing him otherwise. He can’t handle that, so he’s weaponizing social media. How does that help the situation,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“DDG is weaponizing his fanbase to attack Halle. And this is not his first time doing this,” said another.

One other user questioned: “DDG’s assertion that he should be able to show up unannounced at his baby mama’s house because they have a child is hilarious because no man would agree to the inverse. Can you imagine how he’d crash out if she was always showing up unannounced bc she had his kid?”

“DDG did all that yapping just to release that diss track...a trash one too, I just know Halle can’t stand him,” said another.

Bailey has yet to publicly respond to the diss nor the video.