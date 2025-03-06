Halle Bailey's Son Halo's Adorable Reaction to 'The Little Mermaid' Will Have Your Heart Skipping a Beat!

Halle Bailey’s son can’t help but go viral! In a clip the actress and singer posted to her social media accounts, her 14-month-old son Halo adorably reacts to a scene from one of her biggest movies, bringing her to tears.



In the now-viral clip, Bailey’s son is seen dancing and smiling as he recognizes his mom while watching “The Little Mermaid” from 2023. “Guys i’m crying he actually knows ariel is me,” she wrote in the post. As Halo shouts “Mama” in the clip, Bailey responds to her son, “Yeah, that’s Mama!”

It’s hard to believe Halo, Bailey’s son with DDG, is already 14-months-old. Bailey welcomed her son back in January of 2024 with rapper DDG, months after she charmed audiences as Princess Ariel in Disney’s live action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” The film was a massive box office hit, even breaking records on Disney+. Now, Bailey gets to show her son her work, playing the film at home for the two of them to enjoy.

Social media is already flooding with reactions to the adorable clip, with one user writing on X, “What a flex lol can put on a kids movie and you the star character.” Another user wrote, “This is exactly why I’m still overjoyed that Halle got the role of Ariel. Halo is only 1 and recognized his mother. Our babies know as young as that, who’s on their screen and I’m happy they get to see her.”

Bailey posted the clip on TikTok as well, where her fans flooded the comments with heartwarming reactions. One user wrote, “He knows his mama is a princess,” while another penned, “Wait til he’s older and asks where your tail is.”

This is not the first time Halo has gone viral on social media for his adorable reactions. Just last fall, Halo became a viral meme after DDG uploaded footage of his son unenthused while on a train ride at the mall.

Naturally, the internet did its thing, taking the picture out of context and comparing it to various relatable moments like, “when you see a sizzling fajita plate” or check your “bank account after a spending spree.”