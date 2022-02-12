After nearly 25 years hitting the Hollywood shuffle between music and film, rapper Bow Wow is naming new career goals in 2022, and hosting a morning radio show is at the top of his list. According to a tweet posted on Friday, it’s a dream already in the making.

“They thought i was playing when i said i want my own morning show on the radio in ATL. Welp… the talks have started! 🎙

STAY TUNED…” he wrote.

Most of us know Bow Wow from way back in the day as somewhat of a hiphop prodigy. He was introduced to the industry by Snoop Dogg and super producer, Jermaine Dupri, who went on to sign the young rapper to his So So Def label in 1999. His debut album, “Beware of The Dog” brought us hits such as; “Bounce With Me”, “PuppyLove”, and “Ghetto Girls”. A fact worth noting since a viral tweet left people wondering whether or not they could name three Bow Wow songs if they had a gun to their heads. (The general consensus was a resounding no, but we call cape .)

The “Like Mike” star has gotten used to the blatant disrespect over the years, some of the trolling of course came as a result of his own actions, (Bow Wow challenge, anyone?), but he’s had his feathers ruffled at other times as well, leaving the now 34 year old feeling incredibly underappreciated.

Last summer as Bow prepared for Verzuz to battle the first rapper to do anything ever, also known as Soulja Boy, he had this to say:

“Y’all niggas see why I don’t be wanting to rap no motherfucking more? “This is exactly why I’m at peace. I’m at peace man. I like hosting my shit, making more money than half of y’all rap niggas. I like doing my podcast. This shit right here is the number one reason why a nigga don’t wanna rap no more. This is the reason why. I do movies, and I do so much other shit. It’s because rap shit brings stress….I don’t fuck with rap. I hate doing this shit.”

He had also previously stated in response to a fan, when asked whether or not he held any regrets in regards to his career, he said that if he could do it all over again, he would have never rapped to begin with. “Just been actor and never touched music,” he said.

While he had relative success in the movie industry, starring in roles we all remember like Kevin in “Lottery Ticket” and Byronnnnnn in “Madea’s Big Happy Family”, it looks like radio may overshadow the light shining from Tinsel Town.

We don’t have all the details just yet on this new production, but we’re wondering, when it roll-bounces onto the scene, will you be tuning in?