Much like Anthony Hamilton, sometimes “I cry.” But on days like today, I’m shouting with joy from the mountaintops over this latest Verzuz announcement.



On Monday, the official Verzuz platform released a new flyer promoting the next upcoming battle and let’s just say: ladies, we’re in for a treat. From the looks of it: Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild will be driving us viewers “half crazy” as they serenade us with their velvety smooth vocals just in time for the Valentine’s day holiday.

Taking place the day after the holiday (because, duh. Why would they put it on the actual day for lovers when they know good and well folks are gonna be too busy, uhh, lovin’ up on each other?), the showdown is expected to take place at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Keeping the same energy as the previous battles by having an in-person audience, tickets are now available to purchase with the show starting promptly (read: not prompt at all, y’all know how they get down) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

“You asked and we heard you, VERZUZ for Valentines,” Soulchild captioned on Instagram, sharing the news.

“VERZUZ Season 3, this one is for the lovers,” Verzuz also wrote.

Now look here, “coming from where I’m from”: we don’t turn down Anthony Hamilton or Musiq Soulchild in this house. And as someone who obsessively listened to the Quiet Storm back when I arguably wasn’t supposed to, let me forewarn you all now: you will probably be able to hear me scream singing a lot of these lyrics all the way to California. Sorry in advance.

For more information on how to get tix to the Valentine’s Day Verzuz, be sure to visit verzuztv.com For all you folks like me who’ll be watching from the comfort of your couch, set your reminder now for the showdown taking place on Feb. 15, which is available to watch on the official Verzuz Instagram, Fite, or Triller page.