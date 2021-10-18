It looks like Bow Wow, real name Boward Woward Shad Moss, is ready to get the Millennium Tour “outta his system.”

According to People, Moss took to social media to blow off some steam over the weekend, airing out his complaints about the multi-city Millennium Tour he’s currently performing on alongside Omarion, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Sammie and the Ying Yang Twins. Citing “a whole lot of “bitching and complaining” and a short set time, Moss wrote:

“Too much bitching and complaining on this tour! Im bussn cats asses EVERY NIGHT! Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and yall know it! ATL I HOPE YALL SHOW TOGETHER! IMA BUSS YALL ASS FOR 45 mins straight! TRY ME! [sic]”

“This might be my last show! ….. I’ve had enough,” he continued, adding: “Heres the truth! I do 15 min EVERY NIGHT! I cant even do my full songs. AND I STILL BE BUSTING FOLKS ASS! think the fans dont complain about my set being 15 mins? Only way i show up tonight if i do my full set! Straight up!”

Though Moss’ multi-tweet rant went on for a couple of hours, it appears he and tour lead Omarion were eventually able to work things out.

“Just got off phone w O. Tonight gone be one for the ages…I promise you that! Im going CRAZY i swear to god!,” Moss wrote.

The “Let Me Hold You” artist ended up performing in Atlanta and Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively.

So far, guest appearances for the popular tour have included B2K’s Lil Fizz and J Boog, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, T.I, 2 Chainz, and Jermaine Dupri.