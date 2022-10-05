Last week, white conservatives were pissed that Lizzo played James Madison’s crystal flute at one of her concerts in Washington D.C. The 200-year-old instrument was loaned to her by the Library of Congress and commentary surrounding the performance set the internet ablaze.

She was accused of everything from “degrading history” to being a part of racial “retribution.” But conservatives need to brace themselves even more. Billboard confirmed that the “About Damn Time” singer was invited to perform at Madison’s Montpelier estate.

A spokesperson from the 2,650-acre Virginia estate told the publication:

“The talented and classically-trained Lizzo brought history to life last week when she played President James Madison’s crystal flute at a packed arena in Washington, D.C. The three-time Grammy Award winner’s songs exemplify how music is a universal language that brings people together. Whatever genre, music helps people connect, express emotions, and create deep, lasting bonds. As Lizzo continues her concert tour in the coming weeks, we’re crossing our fingers that she would consider adding a stop at James Madison’s Montpelier, once home to Madison, father of the U.S. Constitution.”

Lizzo constantly finds herself in the middle of controversy for literally just minding her own Black ass business. Conservative pundit Candace Owens recently came for the performer in a ridiculous attempt to justify herself sporting a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt. Owens wore it alongside Kanye West at his Yeezy pop-up show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

“You know what we should’ve done, we should’ve put a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt on Lizzo,” Owens stated on her Daily Wire podcast. “Maybe we could have gotten a lot of attention about obesity and how it’s actually killing black Americans.”

Regardless of the haters, Lizzo has gracefully collected her wins without paying them any mind. Keep doing you, girl!