Celebrity Skee-Wee: Meet the New Honorary Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Imagine reading this blog text in the branded salmon pink and apple green because Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. has announcements to make!

On Thursday morning, the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority announced its 2021 list of honorary members, and the list is stacked: film and television producer Debra Martin Chase, actress Cynthia Erivo, businesswoman Ursula M. Burns, author Alice Walker, actress and businesswoman Tracee Ellis Ross, former professional basketball player and current BIG3 head coach Lisa Leslie, acclaimed costume designer Ruth E. Carter and broadcaster Robin Roberts.

“They join an international sisterhood of more than 300,000 members across the globe who are committed to service to all mankind,” the caption read.



More on the AKAs, via their official website:



Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated had its humble beginnings as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished into a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope.

“I’m in awe of being recognized with this sisterhood of AKA inductees all known for being the first in their field,” Carter wrote in a statement on Instagram, along with a slideshow of pics and video rockin’ her sorority’s insignia t-shirt. “Each one of us spent our entire lives working hard to the best at what we are passionate about in order to be the first so many could follow. Black women are the bedrock on which this country was raised and we hold these flowers today standing on the shoulders of some many who held the light before us. I hope today’s induction inspires generations of women to pursue their highest self. Thank you AKA and Congratulations to my fellow honorary sisters!”



“Remember hearing the pride in momma’s voice when she talked about being a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Howard University,” Roberts wrote on her page.



“I attended a ceremony this spring presided over by our amazing President Glenda Glover,” Chase revealed, excited to finally be able to announce the news. “And I am very happy to be a member of this class of dynamic and accomplished women. I am honored to join this important group which has such a rich and illustrious history.”



The ladies of AKA were also in the news in the past year for notably leaning into their brand by implementing a mass effort to donate $19.08 to the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign since the now-Vice President is a soror and to honor their founding year. In June 2020, the sorority also pledged scholarship funds for the daughter and granddaughters of the late George Floyd to attend the HBCU of their choosing.



Congrats to the new members of Alpha Kappa Alpha!





