Skee Wee See Y’all: The Ladies of Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc. Have Been Donating $19.08 to the Biden-Harris Campaign

Not only are black women the backbone of the Democratic Party, but never let it be said that the ladies of Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc. don’t take care of their own.



Not more than 24 hours after former Vice President Joe Biden announced that California Sen. Kamala Harris, she of the Howard University and doorknocker bonafides, would be his running mate, the Democratic Party’s fundraiser began seeing a strange, exact donation amount.



“I’ve never seen people give in such a specific increment ever before,” Clayton Cox, finance director for the Democratic National Committee told Roll Call. But Cox told Roll Call that he’s active in the college Greek system so he knew what was up.



“The week after she was announced, I was getting one every 15 minutes,” says Cox. “It was that frequent.”

For the uninitiated, 1908 was the year that the AKAs, the oldest Black sorority in America, were founded.



From Roll Call:



As of Friday, the Biden Victory Fund (a joint fundraising effort between the campaign and the DNC) had received more than 11,000 of these donations totaling almost $219,000, according to DNC Deputy Communications Director Chris Meagher. Since Harris launched her own presidential bid in 2019, many have described her sorority as a “secret weapon.” But anyone who’s spent time around the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. knows there’s nothing secret about their pride and they are quick to let you know of the organization to which they belong. At Harris campaign stops, they can be seen decked out in their signature pink and green while calling out their trademark “SKEE-WEE!” “Family is my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha, our Divine 9 and my HBCU [historically Black colleges and universities] brothers and sisters,” Harris said while accepting the vice presidential nomination at this year’s convention.

Cox told Roll Call that the donations of $19.08 most likely have been from all of the “Divine 9, ” as folks have pushed digital flyers challenging Black Greeks and HBCU grads to donate $19.08 to the campaign that keeps it as real as Harris’ butter Timbs. Also, peep how smooth she leaves the plane. Gangsta shit.

Despite the Democratic ticket being finalized and Harris moving comfortably into her role as the possible first b lack vice president, the donations haven’t slowed one bit.

“I still get notifications about $19.08 donations,” says Cox. “Every day, several times a day.”

