Since Mariah Carey said it’s time to transition to the holiday season, it’s time to cue the Christmas playlists! These are the albums we are ready to press play on this holiday season.
The Jackson 5 Christmas Album – The Jackson 5, 1970
The Jackson 5 Christmas album is one of the best holiday albums of all time! You don’t have a real Christmas playlist if you don’t have at least 3 of their songs on it!
James Brown’s Funky Christmas - James Brown, 1995
There are several James Brown Christmas albums, but James Brown’s Funky Christmas is the most unique compilation of his recordings! This album combines the best singles from 3 of his previous holiday albums.
8 Days of Christmas - Destiny’s Child, 2001
Our favorite musical trio, Destiny’s Child, released 8 Days of Christmas in 2001, and we haven’t stopped listening since!
A Mary Christmas- Mary J Blige, 2013
Mary J. Blige put her touch on the Christmas classics in A Mary Christmas, she also featured The Clark Sisters, Jessie J, Barbra Streisand, Chris Botti, and Marc Anthony.
The Temptations Christmas Card - The Temptations, 1970
We know the uncles and aunties have already put on this album, and rightfully so! The Temptations gave us gorgeous harmonies in The Temptations Christmas Card.
Ella Fitzgerald Wishes You a Swinging Christmas – Ella Fitzgerald, 1960
Get ready to snap your fingers and tap your foot to the Queen of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald’s album, Ella Fitzgerald Wishes You a Swinging Christmas.
Christmas Interpretations – Boyz II Men, 1993
The only correct welcome into the Christmas season is the song, “Let it Snow” by Boyz II Men on their 1993 Christmas Interpretations album.
Merry Christmas – Mariah Carey, 1994
The Queen of Christmas music, Mariah Carey, is once again ready to usher us into the holiday spirit with her record-breaking single “All I Want for Christmas is You” on her album, Merry Christmas.
Miss Patti’s Christmas- Patti LaBelle, 2007
Where are her background singers? It’s time to press play on Patti Labelle’s 2007 Miss Patti’s Christmas album!
A Legendary Christmas - John Legend, 2018
John Legend’s classy voice was made for Christmas music! Stevie Wonder, Kelly Clarkson, and Esperanza Spalding joined Legend on the album, A Legendary Christmas.
A Mary Mary Christmas - Mary Mary, 2006
If you’re looking for a gospel Christmas album you should add the beloved gospel duo, Mary Mary’s, 2006 A Mary Mary Christmas to your playlist!
The Magic of Christmas – Nat King Cole, 1960
The king of Christmas songs, Nat King Cole, has a few albums to choose from this holiday season! His warm, jazz voice is just what you need when sitting by the fire this holiday season!
Someday At Christmas – Stevie Wonder, 1967
Stevie Wonder released Someday At Christmas in 1967 and the title track has been covered by artists of all genres throughout the years. This album is guaranteed to be on your Black family playlist every year!
This Is Christmas - Luther Vandross, 1995
Luther Vandross has one of the most loved voices in soul and R&B so a Christmas album, This Is Christmas, was the perfect move!
A Motown Christmas - Various Artists, 1973
This compilation album from 1973, A Motown Christmas, gives you a taste of all of your aunties’ and uncle’s favorite artists from The Temptations, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, and the Jackson 5's best Christmas recordings!
