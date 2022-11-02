If you’re like me and have been watching holiday movies since mid-October, you don’t need the warning. But for everyone else, it’s Mariah season! Just in case you live in a cave or move to Mars during November and December, this is the period where Mariah Carey becomes our queen and we worship at the altar of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” It’s only Nov. 2 and if you haven’t listened to this song at least 10 times already, you’re behind schedule.



The Grammy winner acknowledged her power over our lives for the next two months with a tweet that went out Monday night at 12:01 a.m. Accompanied by a video of Mariah transforming from a spooky Elvira-type costume into her winter wonderland finery while hitting one of her signature high-pitched whistle notes, it simply read, “IT’S TIME!!!” And if you think the record-breaking singer/songwriter’s devotion to the season is all part of her Christmas takeover, you’d be wrong. As she explained to USA Today, the holidays are serious business in her house.

“When I’m not on stage and I’m in holiday mode, there are rules that I set,” Carey said. “I don’t care who it is–the kids, if I have guests, whatever–nobody is allowed to play or watch anything other than a Christmas-related thing. If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the living room, and the music isn’t playing and the lights aren’t on, I just can’t handle it.”

Clearly, I’m not the only one who’s ready to get the season started, as Mariah’s Lambs supported their queen on social media. One fan let everyone know what to expect, tweeting, “Mariah’s annual reign has begun!”

Another user saluted Mariah’s dominance by posting, “Only diva that got her own season EVERY year.”

While we here at The Root know how essential “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is to a fun holiday season, there are always a few grinches who want to rain on our parade. In response to a tweet about the song hitting airwaves, one user wrote, “We need an amendment to the Constitution banning that song.”

Meanwhile, another person is determined to hold out until Christmas is a little closer, tweeting, “No. Not until December 1st, I will die on this hill.”

Unfortunately for these scrooges, the award-winning artist is not stopping with music, because this year she’s releasing the holiday-themed children’s book The Christmas Princess. Michaela Angela Davis co-writes a story that features Little Mariah as she uses the power of her voice to bring Christmas spirit to her family and friends.

“It’s a short little book, but it really does have a deeper meaning,” Carey told USA Today.

If you’re looking to catch Mariah’s holiday celebration live, she only has two shows planned this year. According to Variety, the “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)“ singer is performing her Merry Christmas To All! concert on Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.