“The Getaway” by Lamar Giles - September 20

“The Getaway” is a thrilling YA novel from Lamar Giles set in a well-known fictional resort, Karloff Country. When rich and powerful people start coming to Karloff Country and not leaving, the resort employees realize that they are preparing for the end of the world. The employees soon realize that they will be at their clients’ beck and call, whether they like it or not. The book deals with themes of climate change, social justice, race, and capitalism and is sure to spark conversations with your young readers.

