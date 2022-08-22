Summer is coming to an end. And while there aren’t too many beach days left, a good book can provide a great escape. This year’s National Read a Book Day falls on September 6, making this the perfect time to find a new book to sink your teeth into. Fortunately, great memoirs, historical fiction, and rom-com by Black authors are all coming to a book store or library near you. These are some of the titles we can’t wait to get our hands on this September.
Summer is coming to an end. And while there aren’t too many beach days left, a good book can provide a great escape. This year’s National Read a Book Day falls on September 6, making this the perfect time to find a new book to sink your teeth into. Fortunately, great memoirs, historical fiction, and rom-com by Black authors are all coming to a book store or library near you. These are some of the titles we can’t wait to get our hands on this September.
2 / 11
“Black-Eyed Peas and Hoghead Cheese: A Story of Food, Family, and Freedom” by Glenda Armand - September 6
“Black-Eyed Peas and Hoghead Cheese: A Story of Food, Family, and Freedom” by Glenda Armand - September 6
“Black-Eyed Peas and Hoghead Cheese: A Story of Food, Family, and Freedom” is the story of a little girl who is helping her grandmother prepare a holiday meal. As they cook, the girl’s grandma tells stories that go back to times of slavery and teaches the young girl about the history behind some of the foods that are traditions in Black culture. Armand even includes her family’s recipe for pralines in the back.
3 / 11
“We Were the Fire: Birmingham 1963” by Shelia P. Moses - September 6
“We Were the Fire: Birmingham 1963” by Shelia P. Moses - September 6
“We Were the Fire: Birmingham 1963” is a new middle-grade novel from Sheila P. Moses. The book tells the story of an eleven-year-old Black boy who stands up against issues of race and discrimination in 1963 Birmingham. Young readers will love this historical fiction told through the eyes of a hero they can relate to.
4 / 11
“The Two Lives of Sara” by Catherine Adel West - September 6
“The Two Lives of Sara” by Catherine Adel West - September 6
“The Two Lives of Sara” is the sophomore novel by Catherine Adel West (author of Saving Ruby King). Set in a segregated Memphis, Tennessee during the 1960s, Sara finds a home with boarding house matriarch Mama Sugar. As Sara begins having conversations about politics and the future with a local school teacher, a romance develops. But when secrets from Mama Sugar’s past catch up to her, Sara and her new love interest are caught in the crosshairs, and Sara is forced to make important life decisions.
5 / 11
“If I Survive You” by Jonathan Escoffery - September 6
“If I Survive You” by Jonathan Escoffery - September 6
“If I Survive You” follows a Jamaican family who flees to Miami to escape political violence. But as they deal with a hurricane, a recession, and racism, the family is under more pressure than ever to stay together. Author Ann Patchett writes, “If I Survive You is a collection of connected short stories that reads like a novel, that reads like real life, that reads like fiction written at the highest level.”
6 / 11
“Drunk on Love” by Jasmine Guillory - September 20
“Drunk on Love” by Jasmine Guillory - September 20
If you’re looking for a great rom-com, check out “Drunk on Love,” the highly-anticipated latest release from the bestselling author of “The Wedding Date,” Jasmine Guillory. Margot Noble needs some relief from the stress of running the family winery with her brother. When she meets Luke, a sexy stranger, their chemistry is off the charts. Margot has what she thinks will be a one-night stand until she meets the winery’s newest employee.
7 / 11
“The Getaway” by Lamar Giles - September 20
“The Getaway” by Lamar Giles - September 20
“The Getaway” is a thrilling YA novel from Lamar Giles set in a well-known fictional resort, Karloff Country. When rich and powerful people start coming to Karloff Country and not leaving, the resort employees realize that they are preparing for the end of the world. The employees soon realize that they will be at their clients’ beck and call, whether they like it or not. The book deals with themes of climate change, social justice, race, and capitalism and is sure to spark conversations with your young readers.
8 / 11
“You Owe You” by Dr. Eric Thomas - September 13
“You Owe You” by Dr. Eric Thomas - September 13
Motivational speaker, author and pastor Dr. Eric Thomas has worked with executives and athletes on the path to living a successful personal and professional life. Also known as “ET, The Hip Hop Preacher,” Thomas has worked with the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul and Cam Newton. In “You Owe You,” Dr. Thomas uses his personal experience to inspire readers to take control of their own journeys and start working towards the life they want – today.
9 / 11
“America Made Me a Black Man” by Boyah J. Farah - September 6
“America Made Me a Black Man” by Boyah J. Farah - September 6
“America Made Me a Black Man” is a memoir from Somalian refugee and writer Boyah J. Farah. After leaving civil war and deprivation in his home country, Farah found things weren’t that much better in America, where racism and police brutality are prevalent. Farah gives readers an interesting perspective on the Black experience in America from an outsider’s perspective.
10 / 11
“Soul of the Deep” by Natasha Bowen - September 27
“Soul of the Deep” by Natasha Bowen - September 27
Natasha Bowen is back with “Soul of the Deep,” the sequel to her New York Times bestseller “Skin of the Sea.” This mermaid tale with an African twist follows Simi, a mermaid who joins forces with an untrustworthy partner on order to save the rest of the world.
11 / 11