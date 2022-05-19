In a case of an actor taking their role way too seriously, BMF star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. found himself in legal trouble after failing to make payment on a luxury watch.



According to TMZ, back in February the actor used his $80,000 platinum Rolex as a down payment on a $250,000 Richard Mille watch, however, “he allegedly failed to pay the remaining $200K balance and never returned the watch.” As a result, on March 14 Flenory Jr. was “booked on two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud.” He’s also accused of going to another store to trade the watch for a different Richard Mille piece. He was released on bond the same day and hasn’t commented publicly.

While it’s true we don’t know the full story yet, it seems weird to forget you owe someone that much. No really, how do you forget about $200,000? Call me old fashioned, but maybe your $80,000 Rolex was enough of a flex.

On BMF, Lil Meech plays his father Big Meech, founder of the Black Mafia Family. The drama’s first season was a big hit for Starz and Season 2 is set to begin filming very soon. It should be even bigger than the first season with Leslie Jones and Mo’Nique both joining the cast.

The series has been in the news lately as it’s become a pawn in producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s feud with Starz. The “In Da Club” rapper has been increasingly vocal about his displeasure with the network and recently pulled his anthology series A Moment in Time from the cable channel. He has also posted on social media about wanting to take Power and BMF off the network. Just in case you’re wondering, Starz is not about to give up two of its most popular series.

If all this scandal has made you curious, you can check out BMF on the Starz app.