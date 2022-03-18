Starz drama BMF has quietly built up a cast of badass female characters. Now, you can add one more to the list, as SNL alum Leslie Jones is set to recur on Season 2 of the mafia series.



Per a press release provided to The Root, Jones is “Federal Agent Tracy Chambers. Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge. Years on the streets facing the most dangerous drug dealers have shaped her into a formidable hard charger. She suffers no fools and has a wicked wit to back it up.”

BMF is set in 1980s Detroit and follows the rise of the Flenory crime family. The drama stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who portrays his father Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Da’Vinchi as younger brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White as their parents, Myles Truitt as B-Mickie and Steve Harris as Det. Bryant.

Leslie will add a powerful yet funny presence to the series, and give it something to set it apart from Starz’s Power franchise. While BMF was a Season 1 hit, the network is in serious danger of oversaturating the genre, and having all its shows run together.

Jones is the host of ABC’s Supermarket Sweep and appears in the HBO Max comedy Our Flag Means Death. We haven’t had a chance to see Leslie do drama, but so much of her comedy is based on realism, that she absolutely has it in her. It’s always fascinating when actors step completely outside of their familiar surroundings. And Jones is doing it in a setting where there will still be opportunities for her to be funny, because you know 1980s Detroit Leslie Jones is going to be hilarious.

It was also recently announced that La La Anthony will be promoted to a series regular as Markisha. Christine Horn will join the show in the recurring role of Flenory neighbor Mabel and Kelly Hu is also recurring in Season 2 as Detective Veronica Jin.

BMF Season 1 is available to stream on the Starz app.