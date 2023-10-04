Black Twitter Reacts to Sexyy Red’s Support for Trump

Once again another prominent rapper has come out in support of former President Donald Trump. And once again, it feels like they’re not really grasping the full extent of what’s at stake in the 2024 presidential election. During an appearance on the This Past Weekend podcast, Sexyy Red confirmed that she wants him to get reelected.



“I like Trump,” she said. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was fucking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little shit against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.”

First of all, let me be perfectly clear: Sexyy Red doesn’t speak for anyone but herself. That being said, she’s absolutely free to believe what she wants and to vote for who she wants. That’s how America works. However, I would also suggest that she take some time and look deeper into the actions and words of the former president, because it feels like she’s a bit uninformed on current events. Being held liable for sexually abusing a woman, as well as defaming her when she makes the incident public is much more serious than “saying little shit against women.” Openly threatening the Black women who are prosecuting and presiding over his multiple trials is more than a “little shit.”

She went on to explain that she thinks it’s “funny” how he talks to people. Because it’s always super funny when the president insults peoples’ disabilities, reduces women to their looks and uses offensive dogwhistles in his speeches.

Red is relatively new to the spotlight, so it’s possible she doesn’t understand the influence her words may carry. However, based on Black Twitter’s reaction to her comments, she will learn very quickly how people feel about what she said.

Let me reiterate, Sexyy Red has every right to her thoughts and opinions, but this is not the time, or the candidate, for light-hearted “I think this guy is funny, so I’m going to vote for him” takes. Everyone, especially all these rappers, need to keep the bigger picture in mind.