The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs

From Megan to Lil Nas X, these stars shined the brightest on the pink carpet.

Candace McDuffie
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was a star-studded event that featured an array of beautiful celebs. Host Nicki Minaj guided us through the show, while Diddy received the Global Icon Award and acts like LL Cool J and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five paid homage to the 50th anniversary of hip hop. The fashion spotted on the pink carpet, though, was undeniable. Here are our favorite looks from the evening.

Doechii

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

The “Persuasive” singer combined racy evening-wear with casual, sporty accessories for a unique and fun look.

Nicki Minaj

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

The host of the 2023 MTV VMAs showed us that a pink wedding gown can be rocked outside of the altar. Long pink stiletto and jewel encrusted nails perfectly captured the drama.

Lil Nas X

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: John Nacion (Getty Images)

Lil Nas X gave his haters something new to talk about as he completed his all-white ensemble with a bible as the ultimate accessory.

Tinashe

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: John Nacion (Getty Images)

Tinashe left little to the imagination with this sparkly, sheer ensemble.

Ice Spice

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: ANGELA WEISS (Getty Images)

Ice Spice all’s white tulle ensemble conjured of images of Madonna at the VMAs in 1984—the year she infamously performed “Like a Virgin.”

Diddy & His Kids

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

The Global Icon Recipient proved the best accessory to have on the red carpet is family.

Lil Wayne

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

The “Kat Food” rapper kept things simple with an oversized black and white outfit.

Ashanti

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Ashanti wore a peek-a-boo nude gown on the pink carpet while holding a clutch featuring Nelly’s face—confirming the two are in fact a couple again.

Armani White

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Armani White was all smiles as his colorful medallion was the best part of his outfit.

Doja Cat

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Doja Cat keeps things interesting both sonically and visually as she sported as a spider web dress to the VMAs.

Sexyy Red

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Sexyy Red rocked her signature red hair, which was complimented with an oversized diamond-encrusted chain, a light pink dress and a money stack, of course.

Billy Porter

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Billy Porter (Getty Images)

Billy Porter looked fabulous as a blonde as he wore all white white, topping off the look with a gaudy silver necklace and a pink glimmery lip.

Cardi B

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Cardi’s metallic dress was actually comprised of hundreds of hair clips. Edgy arm warmers also made the gown stand out.

Coco Jones

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Coco Jones showed off her toned physique with a daring black leather number.

A.J. Calloway

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

A.J. Calloway kept it grown and sexy in a classic grey suit.

NLE Choppa

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

NLE Choppa looked good in a purple outfit with fringe detail.

Yung Miami

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Yung Miami delivered high drama with a grey bodysuit with off the shoulder sleeves—reminiscent of a curtain—that draped all the way to the ground.

Quavo

Image for article titled The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Quavo kept it simple with a black suit, but a skinny glittery tie and adorned leather belt gave it extra flare.

