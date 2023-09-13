The Best Black Fashion Moments at the 2023 MTV VMAs

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was a star-studded event that featured an array of beautiful celebs. Host Nicki Minaj guided us through the show, while Diddy received the Global Icon Award and acts like LL Cool J and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five paid homage to the 50th anniversary of hip hop. The fashion spotted on the pink carpet, though, was undeniable. Here are our favorite looks from the evening.

