Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Awards Season 2023

Zendaya, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more ruled the night in stunning outfits.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images), Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images), Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images)

Black stars showed up and showed out at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards in vibrant yellows, excellent updos, and perfectly tailored suits. Here are all of the looks we loved from the glamorous evening!

Zendaya

Zendaya

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya floated on the red carpet in this jaw-dropping pink, strapless Valentino gown with rose details. Take notes stars, this is how you arrive at an awards show!

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Now, this is a look! This electric yellow Vera Wang gown is a striking piece worn by actress Niecy Nash-Betts on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet!

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams’ plaid/houndstooth printed suit is a funky design to hit the red carpet!

Jessica Frances Dukes

Jessica Frances Dukes

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

We love a dramatic neckline, and Jessica Frances Duke gave it to us wearing this cream Marc Bouwer gown! Bravo!

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

This nearly neon pink pantsuit by Prabal Gurung is one of Ariana DeBose’s best red carpet looks to date! The braided hairdo is also a ‘yes’ from us!

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Angela Bassett did the thing by wearing this canary yellow Giambattista Valli Couture trumpet shape gown with De Beers jewelry.

William Stanford Davis

William Stanford Davis

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis’s navy and black detail tuxedo was red carpet perfection!

Viola Davis

Viola Davis

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Our Woman King Viola Davis owned the color yellow in this perfected crafted Valentino gown. This short, wavy bob is also one of her best hairstyles this awards season!

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Till’s Danielle Deadwyler wore this layered Louis Vuitton thin strapped gown and Bulgari necklace on the red carpet.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Our favorite diva Sheryl Lee Ralph looked fabulous in this sparkly, nude-colored Tadashi Shoji gown!

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Multi-award-winning actress, writer, and creator Quinta Brunson looked like a dream in this Jean-Louis Sabaji gown with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Giancarlo Esposito was looking sharp in this navy floral jacket with black black glasses and a hat on the red carpet!

Janelle James

Janelle James

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Stunning, stunning, stunning! Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James graced the SAG Awards red carpet in a black, lace Rodarte gown with Sarah Flint heels.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins wore this beautiful cropped, rainbow-checkered jacket, black flared pants set, and perfectly paired black hat.

Sheila Atim

Sheila Atim

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Woman King’s Shiela Atim was styled in this red, ruffled three-piece set by Christopher John Rogers.

Josh Otusanya

Josh Otusanya

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Stand-up comedian and content creator Josh Otusanya looked sleek in this maroon tuxedo on the red carpet.

Ayo Edibiri

Ayo Edibiri

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Ayo Edibiri of Hulu’s The Bear showed up to the red carpet in an Emilia Wickstead brown and baby blue gown and Simon G. Jewelry.

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things’ star, Caleb McLaughlin, wore a beautifully tailored black tuxedo and fresh braids on the 2023 SAG Awards carpet.

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Jessica Williams, comedian and actress, arrived on the SAG Awards red carpet wearing a Rosie Assoulin gown.

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

TV personality, actress, and reporter Zuri Hall wore this Monsoori gown with Sterling Forever and Angara jewelry on the red carpet.

Tramell Tillman

Tramell Tillman

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Tramell Tillman matched the SAG Awards red carpet wearing a blood-red suit with a black turtleneck.

Antonia Gentry

Antonia Gentry

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Ginny & Georgia’s Antonia Gentry wore a grayish-purple strapless gown with a small cutout and dainty necklace on the red carpet.

Jason Winston George

Jason Winston George

Image for article titled Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actor and model Jason Winston George wore a classic black suit and bow tie to the SAG Awards red carpet.

