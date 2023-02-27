Black Stars Who Shut Down the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Black stars showed up and showed out at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards in vibrant yellows, excellent updos, and perfectly tailored suits. Here are all of the looks we loved from the glamorous evening!
Zendaya
Zendaya floated on the red carpet in this jaw-dropping pink, strapless Valentino gown with rose details. Take notes stars, this is how you arrive at an awards show!
Niecy Nash-Betts
Now, this is a look! This electric yellow Vera Wang gown is a striking piece worn by actress Niecy Nash-Betts on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet!
Tyler James Williams
Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams’ plaid/houndstooth printed suit is a funky design to hit the red carpet!
Jessica Frances Dukes
We love a dramatic neckline, and Jessica Frances Duke gave it to us wearing this cream Marc Bouwer gown! Bravo!
Ariana DeBose
This nearly neon pink pantsuit by Prabal Gurung is one of Ariana DeBose’s best red carpet looks to date! The braided hairdo is also a ‘yes’ from us!
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett did the thing by wearing this canary yellow Giambattista Valli Couture trumpet shape gown with De Beers jewelry.
William Stanford Davis
Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis’s navy and black detail tuxedo was red carpet perfection!
Viola Davis
Our Woman King Viola Davis owned the color yellow in this perfected crafted Valentino gown. This short, wavy bob is also one of her best hairstyles this awards season!
Danielle Deadwyler
Till’s Danielle Deadwyler wore this layered Louis Vuitton thin strapped gown and Bulgari necklace on the red carpet.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Our favorite diva Sheryl Lee Ralph looked fabulous in this sparkly, nude-colored Tadashi Shoji gown!
Quinta Brunson
Multi-award-winning actress, writer, and creator Quinta Brunson looked like a dream in this Jean-Louis Sabaji gown with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito was looking sharp in this navy floral jacket with black black glasses and a hat on the red carpet!
Janelle James
Stunning, stunning, stunning! Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James graced the SAG Awards red carpet in a black, lace Rodarte gown with Sarah Flint heels.
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins wore this beautiful cropped, rainbow-checkered jacket, black flared pants set, and perfectly paired black hat.
Sheila Atim
The Woman King’s Shiela Atim was styled in this red, ruffled three-piece set by Christopher John Rogers.
Josh Otusanya
Stand-up comedian and content creator Josh Otusanya looked sleek in this maroon tuxedo on the red carpet.
Ayo Edibiri
Ayo Edibiri of Hulu’s The Bear showed up to the red carpet in an Emilia Wickstead brown and baby blue gown and Simon G. Jewelry.
Caleb McLaughlin
Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things’ star, Caleb McLaughlin, wore a beautifully tailored black tuxedo and fresh braids on the 2023 SAG Awards carpet.
Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams, comedian and actress, arrived on the SAG Awards red carpet wearing a Rosie Assoulin gown.
Zuri Hall
TV personality, actress, and reporter Zuri Hall wore this Monsoori gown with Sterling Forever and Angara jewelry on the red carpet.
Tramell Tillman
Tramell Tillman matched the SAG Awards red carpet wearing a blood-red suit with a black turtleneck.
Antonia Gentry
Ginny & Georgia’s Antonia Gentry wore a grayish-purple strapless gown with a small cutout and dainty necklace on the red carpet.
Jason Winston George
Actor and model Jason Winston George wore a classic black suit and bow tie to the SAG Awards red carpet.