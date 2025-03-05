Black Folks React to Sheryl Lee Ralph Saying the Fastest Way for Actresses to Win Oscars Is By 'Selling Sex!' Internet Sounds Off

Sheryl Lee Ralph is making waves on social media thanks to her hot take about how to win an Oscar. And while some folks see the merit in her stance, others are having a hard time agreeing with the veteran actress.

For context, Ralph’s comments came late on Sunday while she was being interviewed after the 2025 Academy Awards at Elton John Foundation annual viewing party. During her chat with “ABC On the Carpet,” Ralph expressed her disappointment in “Wicked” not going home with more awards and her glee over Paul Tazewell’s historic win. However, it was the comment she made after the fact that’s got folks online in a tizzy.

“But I have told people over and over again: the fastest way to an Oscar is either on a pole or have—I’m telling you! Sex sells baby, sex sells,” she told the reporter.

And the “Abbott Elementary” star just might have a point.

Sheryl Lee Ralph:‘The fastest way to win an Oscar is either on a pole or,I’m telling you, sex sells’

As we all know, Halle Berry remains the only Black woman to take home the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal in “Monster’s Ball” back in 2001. But the award was for a role that was heavily criticized within the Black community at the time as many felt she only received it because she got nearly completely nude on-camera during a sex scene.

Prior to Berry’s win, the the only roles Black women had gotten nominated for in the same category portrayed them as either down on their luck (Diahann Carroll in “Claudine”) or struggling and poor (Whoopi Goldberg in “The Color Purple”). Years after Berry’s win, those nominations would follow the same pattern (Gabourey Sidibe in “Precious” and Viola Davis in “The Help”) though those roles have yet to be given the Oscar for the major Best Actress category.



Seeing as how this is the case, it almost proves as justification for Ralph’s point— at least where Black women are concerned. But to be clear, numerous Black women have won for Best Supporting Actress in a variety of different roles.

However, some folks on X/Twitter still weren’t here for Ralph’s comments and made sure to sound off about it.

“Imagine being this ignorant and misogynistic. Mikey Madison won because she was the best out of the 5 nominees and this should be celebrated as it rarely occurs in this specific category,” one user wrote, referencing the most recent Best Actress winner Madison for her role in “Anora.”

“Love her but she’s a middle aged african woman why in gods name are you people actually taking this seriously,” said another.

However, others were quick to come to her defense.

“I don’t like how y’all crusty dusty ass mfs are being disrespectful in the quotes towards THEE Sheryl Lee Ralph for saying nothing but the damn truth. Sex sells that’s how the fucking industry works,” wrote one user.

Said another, “Sheryl lee ralph has been in that industry longer than most of the nominees this year have even been alive and y’all wanna try and shame her for this…she is telling her lived truth. y’all need to shut the hell up.”

“I just saw a tweet calling Sheryl Lee Ralph a slut shamming auntie for that quote & I promise y’all have rocks for brains. Highlighting that the pathway to success for women in film is often via playing sexualized roles is literally the opposite of slut shamming,” another user said.

“If you think sheryl lee ralph was dissing or would have any reason TO diss you need to quickly take a high school english class and also do your research,” one other user wrote.