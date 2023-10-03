Blac Chyna Sells Clothes, Shoes to Fund Custody Battle With Tyga

The contentious custody battle between Blac Chyna and Tyga has hit a new wrinkle. Chyna, now going by her legal name, Angela White, is selling her personal possessions to pay her legal bills. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, “she’s selling off her clothes, purses and shoes” online, as well as to friends and family. Since she says she will run out of items to sell, White is asking for support from Tyga. Yes, she is asking her ex for money to pay the legal fees as she fights him for custody of their 10-year-old son, King.



White also accuses Tyga of interfering with her limited visitation, which is “24 hours a week.” She also claims “Tyga refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives” and that “he’s also holding back important information on the kid’s health, safety and welfare, such as the location of the kid’s school and his prescriptions.”

Meanwhile, other sources are telling TMZ that White knows exactly where her ex lives and that her son “has his own line of communication with Angela that she has easily accessible access to.”

She is currently “seeking court orders to establish a consistent and regular schedule with King that Tyga can’t obstruct and wants Tyga to pay $125,000 to cover her legal and accounting fees.”

Blac Chyna gained fame through her relationship with Rob Kardashian and connection to his famous family. She previously had an extremely successful Only Fans page, but has recently made changes to her life and left the website.

Considering how young their son is, this all seems so unnecessarily messy. I’m sure they tried other means of resolving this before going to court, but it seems like this is going to cause a lot of upheaval in the child’s life. It seems like Angela is in a place where she’s decided to reexamine her relationship with her children. If that’s the case, it feels like keeping things more private and civil would benefit both her and her son. I can understand wanting to repair some mistakes, but it’s important to make sure your actions are about the child and not you.