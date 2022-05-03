On Monday, a Los Angeles jury ruled against reality TV star Blac Chyna, a.k.a. Angela White, in connection with her $100 million defamation suit against the Kardashians.

Advertisement

Per NBC News, the jury concluded that the popular family did not “unjustly harm” Chyna’s career and could not find enough evidence that pointed to them interfering with her contract with E!. They also couldn’t find evidence that supported Chyna’s claim that they lied about her “allegedly abusing Rob Kardashian or spread word of the abuse with reckless disregard for the truth.” She was awarded no damages.

In a statement given after the verdict came down, attorneys for the Kardshian-Jenner clan said:

“The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer—I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”

Attorney Michael Rhodes, one of the lawyers who represented the famous family later told reporters, “I spoke to the family a minute ago and they’re also very pleased. I hope they’re enjoying their gala [The MET Gala]. They were emphatic in their expression of pleasure,” according to E!.

During her red carpet appearance at the 2022 MET Gala, Kris Jenner also expressed her gratitude, telling Variety: “I’m just happy it’s over,” noting that the toughest part of it all was “going through it.”

When asked how she and her family were able to power through, Kris added, “Pray, I live in my faith and just hope, you know, that’s enough. And yeah, I’m glad it’s over and I’m glad it’s over for the girls.”

As E! additionally notes, Chyna’s lawyer does plan to appeal parts of the verdict in the near future. Neither Chyna nor her lawyer have yet to comment on the matter.