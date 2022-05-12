When Sean “Diddy” Combs was announced as the host and executive producer of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, we knew he would keep things interesting. On Monday he fulfilled those expectations with an Instagram video confirming he’s the one who demanded Travis Scott be added to the lineup of performers.

According to People, the video shows the “Last Night” rapper saying, “This just in. For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request. I made a demand. I said, ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I’m executive producing, he has to perform,’—and NBC said ‘Yes.’ It’s going down Sunday. Travis Scott will be performing … now that’s love.”

In an interview with REVOLT Black News, Diddy expressed support for Scott, saying, “I am uncanceling the canceled. There will be no canceling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness…so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.” Based on our years of experience with Diddy, I think we all have a feeling Travis Scott was not his only major demand.



Advertisement

As we previously reported at The Root, this will be Scott’s first televised performance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston in November. As the “Portland” rapper was on stage, a dangerous crowd surge led to 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries. In the aftermath, multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Apple, LiveNation, concert promoter ScoreMore and security companies at the event. Since then, Scott has kept a relatively low profile. He recently returned to the stage at E11even nightclub in Miami.

The audience reaction to Scott should be interesting since this is his first big public performance in front of a more mainstream crowd. Will they applaud or will they be indifferent? The “Goosebumps” rapper joins Silk Sonic, Maxwell, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Latto and ICON Award honoree Mary J. Blige on this year’s show.

Hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the Billboard Music Awards air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.