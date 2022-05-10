The 2022 Billboard Music Awards have put together an interesting list of performers. Now a surprising name has been announced to join the show.

According to Billboard, Travis Scott will deliver his first awards show performance since the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Recently, the “Goosebumps” rapper made his return to the stage with appearances at a post-Coachella event and E11even nightclub in Miami.

Scott has mostly kept a low profile since a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston led to 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries. In response, lawsuits have been filed against everyone involved, including Scott, LiveNation, concert promoter ScoreMore, as well as security companies working the event. It will be interesting to see what kind of reception Scott receives, as this will be his first performance in front of a more mainstream audience.

The “Out West” rapper joins previously announced performers Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy and Maxwell. R&B legend Mary J. Blige will receive the ICON Award and will hopefully also give us a show-stopping medley of hits, which must include “No More Drama,” “Real Love,” “Family Affair” and “All I Need” with Method Man.

As we previously reported at The Root, The Weeknd leads all finalists with 17 nods, followed by Doja Cat with 14, Ye a.k.a. Kanye West with 13 and Drake with 11. The Weeknd hasn’t been officially announced, but it would be unusual for the top nominee to skip the show. Of course, he’s pretty busy with his HBO series at the moment.

Other notable performers include nine-time finalist Ed Sheeran, who will appear from his international Mathematics Tour in Belfast, Northern Ireland; country star Miranda Lambert and rocker Elle King, who will perform their duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home);” latin artist Becky G, who will do her thing on the Xfinity Stage and rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the Billboard Music Awards air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.