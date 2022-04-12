The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are just around the corner, and as such, this year’s list of nominees has finally been revealed.

The ceremony, which is expected to take place live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will see a culmination of the best of the best of chart-topping singers and entertainers across multiple genres. And because you know how we do it ‘round this way—let’s go ahead and dive right into the Blackity-black nominees for this year’s ceremony, shall we?

In an unsurprising turn, The Weeknd leads the pack with 17 nominations total. Following close behind is Doja Cat who secured 14 noms and recently took home a Grammy for “Kiss Me More,” her song collaboration with SZA. The artist formerly known as Kanye West and his frenemy, Drake, trail behind them with 13 and 11 nods, respectively. R&B crooner Givēon is also in the running with eight nods. Other nominees include CeCe Winans, Silk Sonic, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B. and Lil Nas X.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards goes down Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock. A host has yet to be announced.

See the lists below:

Top Artist: Doja Cat, Drake, The Weeknd

Top New Artist: Givēon, Pooh Shiesty



Top Male Artist: Drake, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Doja Cat



Top Duo/Group: Migos, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake, Juice WRLD



Top Hot 100 Artist: Doja Cat, Drake, The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist: Doja Cat, The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Doja Cat, The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat, Givēon, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Summer Walker, & The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: Givēon, Khalid, The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat, Summer Walker, SZA

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM), Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021), Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist: Drake, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, & Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake, Juice WRLD, & Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B, Latto, & Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour), Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour), & Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, & Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album: Doja Cat (Planet Her), Drake (Certified Lover Boy)

Top R&B Album: Doja Cat (Planet Her), Givēon (When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time), Silk Sonic (An Evening With Silk Sonic), Summer Walker (Still Over It), & The Weeknd (Dawn FM)

Top Christian Album: CeCe Winans (Believe for It), Ye (Donda)

Top Gospel Album: CeCe Winans (Believe for It), Ye (Donda)

Top Hot 100 Song: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More,” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More,” Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby,” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”



Top R&B Song: Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right,” Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open,” WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song: Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy,” Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby,” Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Christian Song: Ye, “Hurricane,” Ye, “Moon,” Ye, “Off The Grid,” & Ye, “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song: Ye, “Hurricane”, Ye, “Moon”, Ye, “Off the Grid”, & Ye, “Praise God”

For a complete list of nominees, head on over to billboard.com.