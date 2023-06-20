Maximilian Davis, the creative director of Ferragamo, designed her striking Jessica Rabbit-esque red beaded dress. Davis also followed the futuristic theme for the show by creating this silver, figure-hugging mini dress and thigh-high boots.

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wore These Fashions by Black Designers To Celebrate Juneteenth
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

While continuing to follow the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” space theme, Beyoncé wore this metallic, long-sleeved bodysuit by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, who also created a bumble bee-inspired yellow and black jumpsuit and matching hat! Rousteing also designed a 16-piece line to coincide with each track from the Renaissance album for the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer.

Advertisement
Image for article titled Beyoncé Wore These Fashions by Black Designers To Celebrate Juneteenth
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
Advertisement

Luxury womenswear designer LaQuan Smith created this stunning broken glass detailed jumpsuit that she wore paired with a Balmain silver coat on stage! Bravo Beyoncé for making handing the spotlight to Black talent on the Renaissance tour! How about all Black designers for the North American leg next month?