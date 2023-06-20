Although Beyoncé was not in the United States for Juneteenth, she did not let the holiday pass on her Renaissance Tour without finding a way to honor the Black community, deciding to exclusively wear outfits by Black designers in Amsterdam on June 18th.



Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the U.S. celebrated on June 19th, the same day in 1865 that the last slaves in the South were informed that they were free due to the Emancipation Proclamation.



After her concert, Beyoncé posted the outfits, including her own designs from her upcoming IVY PARK collection. She posted the 70s disco-inspired pink halter-neck dress ensemble on her Instagram with the caption:

“I started designing this collection over a year ago. I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era. I wanted to do a modern twist using the signature IVY PARK neon and bring disco to the beach in this swim collection. I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth.”

Maximilian Davis, the creative director of Ferragamo, designed her striking Jessica Rabbit-esque red beaded dress. Davis also followed the futuristic theme for the show by creating this silver, figure-hugging mini dress and thigh-high boots.

While continuing to follow the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” space theme, Beyoncé wore this metallic, long-sleeved bodysuit by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, who also created a bumble bee-inspired yellow and black jumpsuit and matching hat! Rousteing also designed a 16-piece line to coincide with each track from the Renaissance album for the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer.



Luxury womenswear designer LaQuan Smith created this stunning broken glass detailed jumpsuit that she wore paired with a Balmain silver coat on stage! Bravo Beyoncé for making handing the spotlight to Black talent on the Renaissance tour! How about all Black designers for the North American leg next month?