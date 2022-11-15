The Renaissance has come to the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, as Beyoncé’s hit album received nine nominations. In addition to album of the year, Queen Bey’s ‘90s dance tribute “Break My Soul’’ is up for Record and Song of the Year. Teenage me really hopes the superstar once again performs on the Grammy stage and brings Robin S. with her.



What’s particularly cool about all of Beyoncé’s nominations is that they come across a wide variety of categories, such as dance/electronica and R&B, and recognize multiple songs from the album. The nods truly celebrate the scope and impact of her musical reach. And in case you’re still doubting why she’s our queen, her nine nominations tie her with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammys history. However, despite the crazy success of Renaissance, it is not a shoo-in for Album of the Year. The 28-time Grammy-winner is up against Adele’s 30; Harry Styles’ Harry’s House; ABBA’s Voyage; Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny; Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days; Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres; Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers from Kendrick Lamar; Special by Lizzo; and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).

With Beyoncé, Mary J. and Lizzo all making appearances in major categories, it feels like the Grammys are finally discovering that Black women are the magic that makes the music world go round.

Among the Recording Academy’s other big winners are Steve Lacy, whose “Bad Habit” is up for Song and Record of the Year; DJ Khaled’s star-studded “God Did,” which received a surprising Song of the Year nod; and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, whose eight noms was only beaten by Beyoncé.

In non-music news, Oscar, Tony and Emmy-winner Viola Davis is nominated for B est A udiobook , N arration and S torytelling R ecording for her memoir, Finding Me. If she wins, she will officially become an EGOT.

No host has been announced for the Grammys, but comedian Trevor Noah has emceed the last two years and he certainly has time to return for a third straight show now that his time on The Daily Show is set to end.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards air live Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.