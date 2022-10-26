About this time of the month is when we reconsider how much we’re paying for TV content. Here’s how to get the best bang for your Black dollar with streaming services that highlight, empower, and amplify Black voices and media.
10. SHOWTIME
If you’re looking for Black content on a budget, I would not advise subscribing to Showtime. In November there are only a couple of Black shows and movies coming to the service including The L Word: Generation Q season 3. If you do subscribe look forward to seeing the comedy interview show…
Ziwe- Nov. 18
Ziwe is back to host season 2 of her hilarious late-night talk show. This season will feature Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Bob the Drag Queen, Wayne Brady, and more.
Cost of subscription: $10.99/month
9. Starz
Although Starz is known for having a good amount of Black content, this November is disappointing. There is not much new content to look forward to, particularly with Black characters. However, if you want to watch something from last year you can see…
Black Friday (2021)- Nov. 1
The 2021 horror comedy, Black Friday, features 2 Black main characters, Brian (Stephen Peck) and Archie (Michael Jai White).
Cost of subscription: $8.99/month
8. Hulu
Hulu is usually a fabulous streaming service to subscribe to, but you might want to save your coins if you want to see new Black movies and shows this November. The service is gearing up for the holidays with plenty of Christmas films coming out, but Black characters are few. However, a new show is dropping this month…
Welcome to Chippendales- Nov. 22
Welcome to Chippendales is an origin story drama series about the making of the popular Chippendales group.
Cost of subscription:
- Hulu with ads- $7.99/month (or $79.99/year)
- Hulu without ads- $14.99/month
- Student deal- $1.99/month
7. Paramount +
There is limited new Black content coming to Paramount + in November, but for 4.99 you get to see the new movie with Marsai Martin…
Fantasy Football (2022)- Nov. 25
Marsai Martin and Omari Hardwick play a father-daughter duo in Fantasy Football. Martin can control her father’s performance on the Atlanta Falcons football team. Kelly Rowland will play the wife and mother in the film.
Cost of subscription:
- Essential Plan: $4.99/month
- Premium Plan: $9.99/month
- 25% discount for students
6. Apple TV +
Apple TV+ has some fun content streaming in November with Sterling K. Brown voicing a character in the kid’s show, Interrupting Chicken to Octavia Spencer in the musical film, Spirited. A film guaranteed for an emotional rollercoaster will drop in November…
Causeway (2022)- Nov. 4
Brian Tyree Henry is starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Causeway, a drama film about a soldier adjusting to life back in the U.S.
Cost of subscription: $6.99/month after a free seven-day trial.
5. Peacock
Peacock is here to fulfill all of your reality tv dreams. You will be able to stream Married to Medicine, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Real Girlfriends in Paris, and Winter House. There will also be new episodes of Symone and NOPE (2022) will finally drop on the service in November.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade- Nov. 24
One of the highlights of Thanksgiving, besides the mac and cheese, is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Be sure to tune in on November 24, followed by the National Dog Show.
Cost of subscription:
- Peacock Premium $4.99/month
- Peacock Premium Plus for an additional $5.00/month
4. Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has all of our favorite Black films being added in November including Brown Sugar (2002), Jumping the Broom (2011), Just Wright (2010), Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007), Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011), and more. The most anticipated show coming to the service is…
Savage X Fenty Vol. 4- Nov. 9
Rihanna’s sexy fashion show, Savage X Fenty, is releasing Vol. 4 featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin, Taraji P. Henson, Winston Duke, Rickey Thompson, and many more.
Cost of subscription:
- Prime Video- $8.99/month
- Amazon Prime Student- $7.49/month
3. Disney +
Disney + has plenty of Black people featured in its new content this November. You can watch Star Wars: Andor, The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2, Dancing with the Stars, Disenchanted (2022), and a bunch of Marvel Studios’ Assembled shows ahead of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) release.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker- Nov. 25
Run D.M.C.’s Rev Run is bringing a reimagined The Nutcracker ballet to Disney+ with The Hip Hop Nutcracker with a star-studded cast: Caché Melvin, Allison Holker Boss, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the Jabbawockeez, and more.
2. Netflix
Netflix has a ton of new Black shows and movies dropping on its platform in November including Blockbuster season 1, Falling for Christmas (2022), Buying Beverly Hills, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, and Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022). We love a good documentary and Netflix has a new Black-focused one coming…
Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022)- Nov. 11
Film critic Elvis Mitchell recounts the revolutionary moments in film history with the rise of Black people in cinema starting in the 1970s with Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022). There will be interviews in the documentary from Harry Belafonte Laurence Fishburne, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, and other outstanding actors.
1. HBO Max
HBO Max has over 20 new films and shows starring Black people for November 2022. It is the best deal for an outstanding amount of content for all ages. We are most looking forward to Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? (2022), Sesame Street season 53, The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2, Shaq (2022), and Holiday Harmony (2022). One of this year’s most beloved pop stars has an exclusive documentary premiering on HBO Max this month…
Love, Lizzo- Nov. 24
Love, Lizzo (2022) is a documentary following musical superstar Lizzo, that has been filmed for over 3 years where she talks about self-love, Black women in the industry, body positivity, and her journey to recording her album, Special.
