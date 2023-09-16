Batman Day; Black Actors We Want to See as The Dark Knight's Famous Villains

Blerds United

Regina Hall, Tyler James Williams and Danai Gurira are some of the actors we want to see join Batman's rogues gallery.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled Batman Day; Black Actors We Want to See as The Dark Knight&#39;s Famous Villains
Photo: John Lamparski, Jon Kopaloff, Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Batman has an extensive roster of fascinating villains. Yes, many of them are just bad people motivated by money, revenge or pure insanity. However, a few have personal, more complex reasons for doing what they do. In the live-action film adaptations Hollywood has given us, we’ve seen him fight The Joker quite a few times, so it’s time to move on and highlight some other members of Batman’s rogues gallery. To celebrate Batman Day, this is our list of Black actors we want to see as The Dark Knight’s next villain.

Brian Tyree Henry - Two-Face

Brian Tyree Henry - Two-Face

Image for article titled Batman Day; Black Actors We Want to See as The Dark Knight&#39;s Famous Villains
Photo: Monica Schipper/Batman: The Animated Series (screenshot) (Getty Images)

So far we’ve seen Tommy Lee Jones’ cartoonish version of Two-Face and Aaron Eckhart’s self-righteous Harvey Dent. Brian Tyree Henry would be able to give us the heartbreak of Harvey and the menacing, unhinged evil of Two-Face, and make both believable.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. - Red Hood

Kelvin Harrison Jr. - Red Hood

Batman vs. Red Hood | Batman: Under the Red Hood

Red Hood is more of an anti-hero than villain. Former Robin Jason Todd is still fighting crime, he’s just taking over the underworld and openly killing anyone who gets in his way. Kelvin Harrison would bring a sense of sympathy and understanding to this fallen hero.

Michael B. Jordan - Clayface

Michael B. Jordan - Clayface

Image for article titled Batman Day; Black Actors We Want to See as The Dark Knight&#39;s Famous Villains
Photo: Mike Coppola/Batman: The Animated Series (screenshot) (Getty Images)

In Batman: The Animated Series, Clayface is a former actor who is forcefully fed an overdose of the chemicals that turn him into the muddy monster. At first, the crimes he commits are a means to find a cure for his condition. Michael B. Jordan could deliver a beautiful combination of the character’s desperation and infatuation with his newfound power.

John David Washington - Deadshot

John David Washington - Deadshot

Batman: Assault on Arkham - “Darts” Clip

Will Smith was a fantastic Deadshot, but it seems like DC Films is moving on from earlier stories and adaptations. A fresh start with a slightly less comical version of the hitman that explores his push-pull, frenemy relationship with Amanda Waller would be a cool way to reintroduce him.

John Boyega - Scarecrow

John Boyega - Scarecrow

Batman The Animated Series: Fear of Victory [5]

There’s no heartbreaking origin behind Scarecrow. Yes, he had a horrible childhood, but that doesn’t mean you get to become an evil psychologist who uses people’s fears against them. John Boyega could bring an interesting charm and humanity to a truly awful character.

Tyler James Williams - The Riddler

Tyler James Williams - The Riddler

Image for article titled Batman Day; Black Actors We Want to See as The Dark Knight&#39;s Famous Villains
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/DC Comics (screenshot) (Getty Images)

The Riddler is one of the few rogues who can genuinely match wits with Batman. I’d like to see Tyler James Williams play into the weird outsider aspects of the character and make him a little more real. Something between Jim Carrey’s way over the top portrayal and Paul Dano’s serial killer.

Lupita Nyong’o - Catwoman

Lupita Nyong’o - Catwoman

Batman & Catwoman | Batman: Hush

Selina Kyle is Bruce Wayne’s one true love. She may not always agree with his methods, but she understands his crusade. Lupita could easily blend Catwoman’s badass fearlessness with Selina’s well-protected heart.

Keke Palmer – Poison Ivy

Keke Palmer – Poison Ivy

The Poison Kiss! | Batman: The Animated Series | @dckids

Poison Ivy is really just a misunderstood environmentalist. She’s just trying to protect our natural resources from man-made damage and overdevelopment. Keke Palmer would be brilliant at combining Ivy’s rage with her undeniable sexiness.

Dominique Fishback - Harley Quinn

Dominique Fishback - Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn and Puddin’ | Mad Love | The New Batman Adventures

Margot Robbie is a great Harley Quinn, but Dominique Fishback would really destroy us with a Harley who is simultaneous hilarious, heartbreak and unpredictable. Look no further than her Emmy nominated work in Swarm.

Regina Hall - Mad Hatter

Regina Hall - Mad Hatter

Image for article titled Batman Day; Black Actors We Want to See as The Dark Knight&#39;s Famous Villains
Photo: John Lamparski/Superman: The Animated Series (screenshot) (Getty Images)

Jervis Tetch was a brilliant scientist who developed various means that enabled him to mind control others. As he becomes increasingly disconnected from the real world, he immerses himself in an Alice in Wonderland fantasy. Regina Hall would absolutely find the perfect balance between delusional villain and sad, overlooked genius. Making the Mad Hatter a woman also opens up the character to fresh avenues.

Daniel Kaluuya - Hugo Strange

Daniel Kaluuya - Hugo Strange

Image for article titled Batman Day; Black Actors We Want to See as The Dark Knight&#39;s Famous Villains
Photo: Arturo Holmes/DC Comics (screenshot) (Getty Images)

Hugo Strange is an insane doctor who’s into experimenting on humans. There’s no deeper meaning or sympathy to be found here. I’m sure Daniel Kaluuya would bring a captivating menace to the one note doctor. Plus, I’d love to see him go full unrepentant evil villain.

Yara Shahidi - Alice

Yara Shahidi - Alice

Batwoman 2x07 - Ryan vs Alice

In The CW’s Batwoman, Alice was kidnapped when she was a little girl and turned into an unstable, expert killer. She lost herself in an Alice in Wonderland fantasy to survive. Rachel Skarsten made the character unforgettable, but it would be interesting to see how Yara Shahidi brings a thoughtful, measured, less crazy version of Alice to life.

Danai Gurira - Curaré

Danai Gurira - Curaré

Image for article titled Batman Day; Black Actors We Want to See as The Dark Knight&#39;s Famous Villains
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Batman Beyond (screenshot) (Getty Images)

Curaré is the world’s greatest assassin. She’s never failed an assignment, until she meets Terry McGinnis/Batman. Her signature weapon is an extremely thin, sharp sword. Who better to be a live-action Curaré than Danai Gurira. Even if we only see her face once, she will make the assassin instantly feel like one of Batman’s most essential rogues.

Nnamdi Asomugha - Bane

Nnamdi Asomugha - Bane

Batman vs. Bane

Bane as a former athlete who was used and discarded by a corrupt system sounds like a fascinating way to modernize the villain. And no one needs him to have a weird voice this time around.

Colman Domingo - Ra’s al Ghul

Colman Domingo - Ra’s al Ghul

Image for article titled Batman Day; Black Actors We Want to See as The Dark Knight&#39;s Famous Villains
Photo: Jemal Countess/Batman: The Animated Series (screenshot) (Getty Images)

Batman’s most formidable foe, Ra’s al Ghul, would be a lot more interesting if he was an immortal warrior who’d live through centuries as a Black man. Imagine how that changes the whole perception of not only The Demon’s Hand, but the League of Assassins? Colman Domingo has both the regal quality and intense self-belief that makes Ra’s so impossible to defeat.

