Batman Day; Black Actors We Want to See as The Dark Knight's Famous Villains

Batman has an extensive roster of fascinating villains. Yes, many of them are just bad people motivated by money, revenge or pure insanity. However, a few have personal, more complex reasons for doing what they do. In the live-action film adaptations Hollywood has given us, we’ve seen him fight The Joker quite a few times, so it’s time to move on and highlight some other members of Batman’s rogues gallery. To celebrate Batman Day, this is our list of Black actors we want to see as The Dark Knight’s next villain.

