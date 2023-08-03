Basketball World Shocked By Sudden Death of College Hoops Star.

Drexel University announced the sudden passing of Terrence Butler, scholar and men’s basketball player. Butler was discovered dead inside his on-campus apartment Wednesday morning. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Butler, a native of Upper Malboro, Md, was the youngest of three children, having two sisters who played basketball at James Madison and Syracuse University. He signed his national letter of intent for basketball with Drexel in 2020. Butler was headed into his junior year of college and third basketball season. According to CBS, he only played eight games of the previous seasons due to injuries. However, his abilities on the court were recognizable given he was a 2021 McDonald’s All-American nominee after Bishop McNamara High School named him their most valuable player in 2019.

Beyond the hoops, Butler was in the books. As a sophomore, he was named in the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll in the Colonial Athletic Association. The valued student athlete’s sudden passing was a shock to not only his immediate peers but those who knew him before he received his Drexel Dragon jersey.

“Rest Easy T Butler. Difficult day for the bball community. Had the chance to coach T with Takeover and McNamara. One of the most coachable and hardworking kids I’ve ever had,” tweeted Jeremy, a former coach.

Many students took to social media promoting mental health and checking on loved ones who are silently struggling. It’s unclear if mental illness contributed to this loss. The university vowed to open access to their counseling center for students who need mental support for their grieving.

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community,” said Drexel President John Fry in a statement.