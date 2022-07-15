The initial reports on the killing of Jayland Walker, a Black man shot by Akron police officers, alleged he was under the fire of at least 90 bullets. The medical examiner’s office confirmed Friday Walker was hit with 46 of those shots, according to NBC News. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.



Summit County Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler said the 46 shots were from a combination of entrance and graze wounds. Fifteen of those shots were exit wounds, Kohler said. Walker died from blood loss from internal injuries.

Read the breakdown of the autopsy from NBC News:

She broke down the injuries he suffered across his body: 15 gunshot wounds to his torso, 17 gunshots to his pelvis and upper legs, one bullet to his face, eight to his arms and right hand and five to his knees, lower right leg and right foot. Walker tested negative for drugs of abuse and alcohol, according to the toxicology screening, she said.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the medical examiner did not determine whether Walker fired a shot, as authorities claim. Gun residue testing was deemed unreliable. The autopsy also showed the medical intervention at the scene and the use of tourniquets and a defibrillator.

“Today’s Summit County Medical Examiner’s report on Jayland Walker’s death confirms the violent and unnecessary use of force by the Akron Police department on an unarmed young man who, as the family expected, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” said Walker’s legal team in a statement via email. “That Jayland suffered 46 gunshot wounds to his body is horrific. The fact that after being hit nearly four dozen times, officers still handcuffed him while he lay motionless and bleeding on the ground is absolutely inhumane.”

The family still awaits a public apology from the police department. The eight officers connected to the shooting are on administrative leave, per NBC.