Jayland Walker’s sister, Jada Walker, talked about who her brother was before his life was taken by Akron police just over a week ago. Walker told Good Morning America her brother was kind, had goals for the future and always looked out for his family. She said his killing has brought not only grief but trauma, per ABC News.



Just like a good brother would, Jayland made sure to reach out to his sister and mother and spend time with them, Jada said. Sundays were their designated ‘family’ days. Now, she won’t be able to see him for another movie or dinner. Jayland was fatally shot by eight Ohio officers June 27. Reports say 90 bullets rained on him and his body was penetrated with 60 wounds.

Jada still hasn’t brought herself to watch the body camera footage.

From ABC News:

She says hearing sirens or seeing vehicles that look like Jayland’s silver Buick is triggering for her.

“I just want to know, what was the reason? Why you had to resort to him being gunned down in such a manner?” she said. The release of body camera footage of his June 27 death has reopened wounds for Jada, who says she still doesn’t understand what went wrong. “None of this is making sense to me,” Jada said.

Lawyers representing the Walker family have also been trying to get the story straight on who Jayland was. He wasn’t a criminal and he didn’t deserve to die. Attorney Bobby DiCello told GMA there’s no video footage of Jayland pointing a weapon out his car window, as authorities claim. He also said the firearm police claim they found in Jayland’s vehicle seemed like it was staged to be there.

“They’re trying to turn this wonderful young man into a monster. They’re trying to turn him into someone that he wasn’t. They’re trying to give him motives, and an intent to harm officers that he didn’t have,” said DiCello.

Jada told GMA she grieves for her brother in addition to the other Black lives that have been taken away by police. Per The Washington Post’s police shooting database, Jayland was one of 35 Black people killed by police this year.