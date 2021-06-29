Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar Appears to Defend Fundraising Event Co-Hosted With White Supremacist.

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Here’s a question: If Republicans aren’t racist then why do they keep appearing to be so buddy-buddy with white supremacists? I mean, KKK leaders are showing up at GOP campaign rallies; neo-Nazi’s are running for office as Republicans; David Duke and the “very fine people” at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., were fanboys of the GOP’s Tang-flavored cult leader; the Klan is holding rallies to celebrate Republican victories, and conservatives act like these are all matters of happenstance and not a clear indicator that right-wing ideology attracts white supremacy like flies to the shit running down the side of Rudy Giuliani’s face.

Anyway, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) appears to be defending his decision to host a fundraiser alongside a man who is considered to be an unabashed white nationalist.

The Washington Post reports that Gosar—the guy who called Capitol rioters “peaceful patriots” and (probably) covered up his “blue lives matter” gang tat when he condemned a Capitol police officer for shooting Ashli Babbitt while she was committing a clear act of terrorism—came under fire Tuesday after posts popped up on social media advertising a fundraiser he’s scheduled to host with Nick Fuentes, the “America First” commentator and “stop the steal” organizer who the Justice Department labeled as a “white supremacist.”

Gosar’s response to the backlash was basically the mayo-on-white-bread version of, “But why you mad, though?”

“Not sure why anyone is freaking out,” Gosar—the guy who reportedly signed on with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to form an “America First Caucus” based in “Anglo-Saxon political traditions”—tweeted. “I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left.”

Yes, “ignore the left.” Do you know who else hates “the left”? White supremacists hate the left. But I’m sure that’s just a huge coincidence.

Listen: I’m not saying Gosar is a white supremacist himself—I’m just saying, if he isn’t, he sure keeps strange company.

From the Post:

Fuentes has defended segregation and bemoaned the United States losing its “white demographic core.” He has cast doubt on the millions of deaths in the Holocaust and engaged in a lengthy metaphor likening the deaths to cookies baking in an oven. He labeled the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol “awesome” and the racist rally in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of a counterprotester “incredible.”

As the Post noted, “There was some question Monday night as to whether the joint event between Gosar and Fuentes was legitimate,” but Gosar is clearly not denying that he and his racist friend are forming a KK-Kid ‘n Play group and throwing an all-white-everything House Party to raise political funds.

It’s almost as if these totally-not-racist Republicans who are going hard against Critical Race Theory for totally-not-racist reasons are trying to convince us that their consistent proximity to white supremacists is all an accident.

I don’t know about y’all, but I just ain’t buying it.



