Scratches Head in BLM: Congressman Claims Capitol Police ‘Executed’ Ashli Babbitt, the White Woman Who Stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (R) Photo : Jonathan Ernst ( Getty Images )

Seems like that Blue Lives Matter bullshit only applies when it comes to killing unarmed Black folks, as one congressman has gone so far as to claim that Ashli Babbitt—the woman who was shot and killed during the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6—had been “executed” by Capitol Police.



That’s right.



While questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray during a House Oversight and Reform hearing Tuesday, Arizona House Republican Rep. Paul Gosar asked if Wray knew who “executed” Babbitt, the white woman who not only stormed the Capitol but was caught on video attempting to climb through a window when she was shot, while a group of fellow insurrectionists were attempting to break through congressional doors.



Wray told Gosar he didn’t know which officer shot Babbitt. Gosar called the woman’s shooting death “disturbing.”



“The Capitol Police officer that did this shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her,” Gosar said, without offering evidence to support the claim, Yahoo News reports.



If only there were a group of marginally oppressed people who have suffered police-sanctioned violence who weren’t breaking the law or storming the Capitol when they were killed. If only there was a group of people who were protesting for their rights and their lives to matter. If only there was a group that Gosar could support who have been unfairly targeted and killed by police.



Yeah, but there isn’t, so we must move on.



“On January 6, as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber, I was standing near @RepGosar and helped him open his gas mask,” Rep. Liz Cheney, (R-Wyo.), tweeted. “The Capitol Police led us to safety. It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us.”



Capitol Police have not released the name of the officer who shot Babbitt, and investigations by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department found that the officer’s actions did not warrant prosecution, CNN reports.



“You’re sick Paul,” Adam Kinzinger, (R-Ill.), tweeted. “Truth is, Ashli was manipulated by people like you and breached an area and put lives in danger despite being repeatedly warned not to. The real criminals are the liars abusing people for political power.”



The House voted to award Congressional Gold Medals to the police officers who risked their lives to defend the Capitol from the violent riot.



The vote was 406-21



Gosar was among the 21—all Republicans—to vote against it.



But something tells me that you could have guessed that.



Wow, it’s amazing how quickly Republicans will turn on Blue Lives Matter when the people on the other end of the gun look like them and support the same causes they do.