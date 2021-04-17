Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Joins Fellow Republicans in Forming 'America First Caucus' for 'Anglo-Saxon Political Traditions'

Photo : Alex Edelman ( Getty Images )

It seems like every day, the Republican party comes closer and closer to being truthful about what the GOP actually is—a white people party.

Republicans think they’re slick by occasionally letting in your wypipo-friendly Black person who will call Black Lives Matter racist for pats on the head and a weekly house negro biscuit tossed from the proverbial table they stay looking for a seat at, but mostly, the GOP is a party of the white people, by the white people and for the white people. And if you don’t believe me, look no further than the forming of an “America First Caucus” which is reportedly being founded on principles based on “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

From the Washington Post:

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) are reportedly behind it, with Reps. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) signed on as early members. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who faces federal and House Ethics Committee investigations over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, tweeted that he was joining Greene in the caucus. “We will end wars, stop illegal immigration & promote trade that is fair to American workers,” said Gaetz, who has denied all allegations against him. A seven-page document that lays out policy positions for the caucus includes nativist language and perpetuates the falsehood that there was widespread fraud and corruption in the 2020 election. According to the document, the group says it seeks to advance former president Donald Trump’s legacy, which means stepping “on some toes” and sacrificing “sacred cows for the good of the American nation.” In a section on immigration, the document describes the United States as a place with “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and argues that “societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country, particularly without institutional support for assimilation and an expansive welfare state to bail them out should they fail to contribute positively to the country.”

So basically, the “America First Caucus” is exactly what it sounds like: It’s a white nationalist movement built on the fear that letting too many brown people in the country will threaten traditional American values such as baseball, apple pie, folk dances, salt and pepper-exclusive seasoning, lynching negroes, pretending slavery was really just a wholesome labor-for-room-and-board exchange and Columbus-ing Black culture.

And I already know what haters are going to say: “But what about the Congressional Black Caucus? What’s good for the goose, amirite?”

The CBC was created because Black people are historically and currently an underrepresented and underserved minority community with its own cultural and social needs. The Congressional White Caucus has also always existed, but because whiteness is the default for America, they just call it fucking “Congress.”

Anyway, I guess in the interest of being fair, I should mention that, according to the Post, Greene’s communications director, Nick Dyer, wrote in a statement regarding the caucus that “Nothing that was released today was approved by Congresswoman Greene whatsoever.”

I’m not sure why the congresswoman for enemies of the “Islamic invasion” would even want to deny her support and involvement in the white nationalist boys and girls club—seems like the caucus is right up her neo-Nazi alley.

Again, I’m just here for the honesty. As deplorable and racist as a political caucus that exclusively promotes Anglo-Saxon traditions is, at least more white conservatives are moving closer to wearing their Klan hoods proudly so there is no question about who they are.