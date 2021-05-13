Newly Released Bodycam Footage Shows Capitol Rioters Attacking a Police Officer. But Blue Lives Matter, Amirite?

Screenshot : CNN

We all know that during the whiny wypipo rebellion at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a lot of MAGAts abandoned their “back the blue” mentality for a new “attack the blue” stance. Well, newly released police body cam footage taken from one of the attacked Capitol police officers—not the one who was killed, but a different one—shows just how brutal at least one of the assaults on an officer was.

Advertisement

In the video obtained by CNN and broadcasted on CNN Tonight w ith Don Lemon , D. C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone can be heard screaming and pleading for his life as rabid rednecks assaulted and tased him outside on the Capitol steps. Just as the attack on Fanone began, a terrorist insurrectionist white supremacist participant in the riot shouted “I got one!”

To be fair, another participant can be heard telling others “Don’t hurt him,” and “We’re better than this, ” but it turns out they were not “better than this.”

From CNN:

Fanone can then be heard pleading with the insurrectionists to let him go. “I have kids,” Fanone says at one point in the video. While that comment seemed to briefly get through to some people in the crowd who gave Fanone a moment of protection, he says he was ultimately knocked unconscious. And when he came to, all Fanone wanted to know was “did we take the door back,” referring to one of the entrances to the Capitol where officers were trying to hold off insurrectionists.

“I experienced the most brutal, savage hand-to-hand combat of my entire life,” Fanone told Lemon last month. “Let alone my policing career, which spans almost two decades. It was nothing that I had ever thought would be a part of my law enforcement career, nor was I prepared to experience.”

Of course, Republicans—who could spot “America-hating” Critical Race Theory in a bouquet of fresh roses, but are blind to their own hypocrisy—don’t really give a fuck about protest violence that doesn’t involve Black Lives Matter or the ever-elusive antifa organization that doesn’t exist. So, during a House Oversight Committee hearing regarding “unexplained delays and unanswered questions,” GOP lawmakers characterized the Cop-Clobbering Caucasian Capitol Coup as a passionate-yet-peaceful demonstration by patriots who were concerned that a clearly non-stolen election was stolen from them.

Advertisement

More from CNN:

Among those lawmakers were Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Jody Hice of Georgia, who had both voted to overturn election results from key states even after the attack. Gosar said the crowd was full of “peaceful patriots,” even though many had brought weapons, dozens had assaulted police and hundreds have been charged with federal crimes. Hice suggested the violence was on the part of outside agitators. Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Georgia Republican, said point-blank: “There was no insurrection.” He added that TV footage of people in Statuary Hall taking pictures and video could be mistaken for tourists. “If you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

Advertisement

It’s not just these lawmakers, of course. Fox Blues host Tucker Carlson called the rioters “gentle people waving American flags.” Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson—but not that Ron Johnson—said that he “never felt threatened” by Capitol rioters because they are “people that love this country that truly respect law enforcement would never do anything to break a law.” (Read that quote again and then re read THIS MOTHERFUCKING ARTICLE.) Johnson even admitted that he would have felt differently if the rioters were of the BLM variety.

But Johnson was just saying out loud what his fellow GOPropagandists feel in their hearts. The fact is, it doesn’t matter that the vast majority of BLM protests have been peaceful. If a single cop gets hit upside their head with a water bottle then as far as conservatives are concerned, BLM as an organization, a staff and as a motherfucking crew are cop-hating terrorists who need to be stopped.

Advertisement

But with the MAGA crowd, it’s all “blue lives matter” fun and games until it’s time for crazy and delusional conservatives to rage against the voting machines.

Then it’s all “fuck the police” minus the niggas with attitudes.