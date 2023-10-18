Antonio Brown Has a History of Staying in the Headlines for All the Wrong Reasons

I’m not sure if Antonio Brown’s story is more sad or idiotic, but I’m leaning toward the latter.

At one point, he was the premiere wide receiver in a league filled with some extremely talented ones. He wasn’t the biggest, he wasn’t the fastest, nor was he the most athletic. But was the best.

Then, he just started to act out. Not in the diva wide receiver way, more in like the I don’t want to be in the NFL way. He quite literally quit on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 and forced his way out so he could be traded to the then-Oakland Raiders. He couldn’t even make it out of training camp for the Raiders and was released weeks before the 2019 NFL season even started (losing $30 million in the process). The New England Patriots later picked him up and he only played in one game for the team in Week 2.

He was released just days after his first game after he was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit and sent intimidating text messages to another woman who also accused him of sexual assault. Even though the lawsuit has since been settled, it has set Brown on a nonstop path of ignorance, arrogance, and deviance.

Yes, he eventually came back to the NFL and even won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he ruined it the very next season by inexplicably walking off the field in the middle of a matchup between the Bucs and New York Jets. Since then, it seems that AB has only found himself in the news for the worst possible reasons including—but not limited to—sending explicit photos to his son, sexually harassing a woman on video, and embarrassing R&B singers on social media.

This doesn’t include the insanity he puts on his social media daily. Trust me, the things he posts will have you questioning if it’s real.

Most recently, he was arrested in Florida on Tuesday for a warrant related to outstanding child support payments, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Department. The warrant for his arrest claims that the former NFL player did not abide by a child support agreement with the mother of his oldest daughter, Wiltrice Daughter.

In an interview with TMZ, Jackson claimed that Brown owed more than $30,000 in child support.

The point of all this is to say he’s become one of the most despicable former athletes in recent memory and it’s extremely disappointing to see people give him the time of day. Whether that’s in his business dealings or budding music career, he needs to be ignored, and maybe then, he will get his life together and stop embarrassing himself and others associated with him.