The whirlwind romance between Grammy nominated singer Keyshia Cole and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is over. I’m not exactly sure what she saw in Brown, but that’s neither here nor there. After just a month of dating, Brown dumped Cole on Instagram Live Tuesday.



In April, Cole and Brown were romantically linked after they collaborated on the song “Don’t Leave” for his album Paradigm. Brown started a career in music??? They were also spotted together on Cole’s Instagram story. Brown then shared a video on Instagram that apparently revealed Cole’s lower back with a tattoo of the initials “AB.”

The caption? “You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva. #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.” It was only a matter of time before the songstress saw Brown’s post and became upset. “It was a little harsh,” she said in an Instagram Live with friend and stylist EJ King. “Maybe he doesn’t know that it was a little harsh for him to say that. Even me speaking to him, he was like, ‘Do you want me to change the caption?’ And I was like, ‘No, no I don’t want you to change the caption.’”

Well, it looks like he should have changed the caption. Cole again went to social media to share how she regretted her decision to let Brown keep the original post. “Yea I was big trippin..smh I see it now. I have a 12 year old. Like that type disrespect for what.. Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when u don’t deserve it. Had so much love, respect and admiration fa you. Guess that wasn’t mutual,” she said on her Instagram story May 17.

Brown’s response? “Keyshia Cole, I’m a player man. We don’t want you Keyshia…I don’t go back. I go forward,” he said that same day.

Ultimately, the break up is in the best interest for Cole. In recent years, Brown has been accused of lewd conduct, battery and sexual assault.