Resurfaced Video Shows Angie Stone Discussing How This Celebrity Breakup Damaged Her Career

As fans remember and revisit the music that Angie Stone left behind after her shocking death, they are also learning about things that they previously never knew about the accomplished soul singer. In clips that have been reshared on the internet, Stone talks about the struggles she had to endure throughout her career.

Interview With Jasmine Crockett CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jasmine Crockett On Where Are Our Black Leaders? Where's The Church?

In one video that was originally shared September 2024, Stone details how ending her relationship with singer D’Angelo affected the trajectory of her career.

Angie Stone Secret Reveal Series Part 1



Stone says, “Shortly after the breakup between us, everything kind of slowed down in my world in terms of tour dates, work. The perception was the worst of course.”

Advertisement

She later alleged that there was one person in particular who admitted to being assigned to destroy her reputation and make the public think that she was responsible for D’Angelo’s addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Advertisement

“It was told to me that they were singlehandedly put in charge of sending out letters everywhere to make people think that I was the cause of him being exposed to alcohol to drugs, to everything that could have gone wrong,” said Stone. “I don’t do drugs. I don’t do any of this stuff that a lot of people have fallen victim to.”

Advertisement

In another resurfaced clip that was originally shared in December 2024, Stone calls out Universal Music Group (UMG), claiming that they have mishandled her royalties for years.

In the video, she says, “My publishing, pretty much my royalties, my mehcanicals they’ve all pretty much been stolen… Come to find out Universal Music [Group] has been receiving all of my royalties, all my mechanicals.”

Advertisement

She later claims that many of her songs were not “registered properly.”

Watch below:

Advertisement

Stone’s passing came as a shock to many neo-soul fans. She died on the morning of March 1 following a car crash in Montgomery, Ala. She was on her way back to Atlanta after a performance in Mobile, Alabama. Although she was in a van with other musicians and eight other passengers, she was the only person who died, according to her label SRG/ILS. She was 63.