The family of Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams is seeking justice for a cosmetic surgery procedure that cost the young wife and mother her life.



Williams was 26 when she went to the Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida, back in October 2021 for breast augmentation and Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedures.

Williams’ mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled from California to be with her daughter during her surgery. But as she watched other patients leave the facility and didn’t see Jayla, she realized something wasn’t quite right.

“I was asking every hour, ‘How’s my daughter doing? How are things going?’ and they kept telling me, ‘She’s OK. Everything is fine,’” Leggett told Miami’s NBC affiliate.

And when an ambulance arrived at the facility, Leggett’s worst fears were realized. “They politely grabbed me and said, ‘your daughter is dead,”’ she said.

A report from the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Williams never woke up from the anesthesia she received before the procedure. And we’re now learning that the doctor who administered that anesthesia wasn’t qualified to do so.

Dr. Millicent Muir was the doctor who sedated Williams. But as the Miami NBC affiliate reports, she is restricted from practicing based on a separate complaint. And when asked about her qualifications, Dr. Muir told NBC 6 that she “had taken some courses in anesthesiology.”

The Florida Health Department has joined Williams’ family in their quest for accountability, filing complaints against Best U Now and Dr. John Edward Nees, who is the designated physician at the facility.

One of the most heartbreaking parts of this story is that Jayla Williams leaves behind two young children, ages five and two.

“She was very caring and always knew what to say, a cheerful personality and all-around beautiful soul,” said her sister, Kimia Spikes who called Williams her best friend.