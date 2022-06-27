The hilarious and lovely ladies of Abbott Elementary, namely Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, will be running the classroom—uh, I mean—hosting the 2022 Television Critic’s Association Awards.

The announcement was made on Monday per The Hollywood Reporter and is super fitting considering the fact that the series currently leads the pack in nominations at this year’s event. The Quinta Brunson-created and led series scored a total of five series nominations, which include Individual Achievement in Comedy (Quinta Brunson, Janelle James), Outstanding New Programming, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Program of the Year.

Speaking on the news of James, Ralph, and Walter being named as ho sts, TCA President Melanie McFarland—who also serves as a TV critic at Salon—offered the following :

“We are ecstatic to finally be able to gather in person again for this year’s TCA Awards, and we’re going all out with not one, but three talented hosts for the occasion. Through Abbott Elementary, ABC has revitalized the concept of the must-see network comedy, reminding us of the hope shows like this provide in challenging times. With these multitalented co-stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and the eternally captivating Sheryl Lee Ralph, we expect the TCA Awards on Aug. 6 to be in a class by itself.”

Additionally, it was also revealed on Monday that the new workplace comedy’s pilot episode received a nomination for Best Comedy Teleplay at the 46th annual Humanitas Prizes, which celebrates the craft of screenwriting.

“The Humanitas Prizes were created to recognize writers whose work explores the beauty and complexity of the human experience and the 2022 nominees do just that,” Humanitas Executive Director Michelle Franke said in a statement. “Ranging in scope, style, and perspective, these stories underscore our bonds, our history and responsibility to each other in the present as well as possibilities for the future. Especially during challenging times, writers dedicate themselves to the stories that connect and entertain us.”

Other nominees include Queen Sugar, Black-ish, Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches, and Karma’s World.

The 2022 Humanitas Prizes goes down on Sept. 9 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The 2022 TV Critic’s Association Awards takes place on August 6.