On Thursday, nominations for the 2022 Television Critics Association Awards were revealed and ABC’s newest comedy, Abbott Elementary, is leading the pack.

The Quinta Brunson-created and led series scored a total of five series nominations which include: Individual Achievement in Comedy (Quinta Brunson, Janelle James), Outstanding New Programming, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Program of the Year.

In addition to the wildly hilarious workplace comedy, a handful of other Blackity-black projects were nominated, including Netflix’s children’s series Ada Twist, Scientist for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming, FX’s Atlanta for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show, HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Showtime’s Ziwe all for Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch and Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby for Outstanding Achievement in New and Information.

Speaking to this year’s nominees, TCA President Melanie McFarland told The Hollywood Reporter:

“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person. It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become. We cannot wait to see who will rise above the rest when the winners are revealed at the 38th annual TCA Awards on Aug. 6.”

The second season of Abbott Elementary is expected to return on ABC on Wednesdays, beginning September 21 at 9p.m.ET. The entire first season is available to stream now on Hulu. To view the full list of this years TCA nominees, head to tvcritics.org.