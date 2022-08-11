Though A$AP Rocky has remained quiet on the situation, details are beginning to emerge about the alleged Nov. 6 shooting that led to his arrest in April.



According to Rolling Stone, A$AP Mob member Relli, legal name Terell Ephron, has identified himself as the person Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, allegedly shot in Hollywood on Nov. 6. Ephron’s lawyers, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, gave a statement to the outlet claiming that Mayers convinced Ephron they needed to meet “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them.”

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” Tooson and Hurwitz said in a statement. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

Relli’s attorneys are claiming that the incident has led to physical injuries, as well as “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry.” In response, he is preparing a civil lawsuit against his former friend.

As we previously reported at The Root, Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in April. The “D.M.B.” rapper has been under investigation for a Nov. 6 shooting, where according to police records the victim “told police that Mayers, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.”

Rocky was released from custody three hours later, and a search of his home failed to reveal the weapon police were looking for. He is expected to be back in court on Aug. 17.

In the meantime, the “L$D” artist is focusing his attention on his family, as he and girlfriend Rihanna recently welcomed their first child.