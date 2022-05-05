Rihanna has always been very private about her relationships. However, she’s seemingly relaxed some of those rules with her current boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. For proof, look no further than her appearance in his new video “D.M.B.”



Per Variety, the “Diamonds” singer stars in the “ode to the classic love story, with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances.” The video was shot last summer and features the couple as low-level criminals doing whatever it takes to get by. At one point Rocky is arrested, then released to an enthusiastic Rih. And of course, it all ends with a small neighborhood wedding. So Rocky has had this “art imitates life” video for a year and has just been waiting for the right moment to drop it? Sure, he’s been a little busy, but is this really the best time for this one to hit the internet?

As previously reported by The Root, A$AP Rocky, legal name Rakim Mayers, was arrested at LAX on April 20 in connection with a November shooting. Per police reports, the victim “told police that Mayers, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.” Following his arrest, Rocky was released on bond three hours later. In a search of his home, police seized multiple guns and are running checks on each one to find out where they were bought and if they’ve been reported stolen.

Despite his legal troubles, Rocky and Rihanna seem to be completely focused on the impending birth of their first child. The pair were recently spotted having a “relaxed” dinner with friends, where they were affectionate and happy. Everything else aside, all that matters is whether or not they’re happy and spend this time preparing to start their family.